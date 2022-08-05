Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta- How to access, expected start time, end date, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s release is right around the corner, however, before the game officially drops this October, fans of the franchise will get a chance to try out the title’s beta ahead of launch.

Like previous titles, the beta time for different platforms will be scheduled at different intervals, and while Activision is yet to confirm a specific date for the beta, community rumors and recent datamines hint at sometime around mid-September, 2022, for it to go live.

It’s quite likely that mid to end of September will be the time when the Modern Warfare 2 beta is held, as the title is officially set to drop on October 28, 2022.

While the developers have shown a great deal of gameplay for the upcoming title already, they have, however, showcased the single player without touching much on the PvP aspect of it.

It’s likely that Activision will finally be unveiling more information on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer during the Call of Duty League’s (CDL) 2022 Finals, which are scheduled for August 7.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta expected start time and how to access

As mentioned, Activision is yet to announce an official beta period for the title, however, community rumors and datamine hint at the following periods for all the platforms:

September 15 to 16: Beta for pre-orders on PS4 and PS5.

September 17 to 19: Beta opening for all users on PS4 and PS5.

September 22 to 23: Beta for pre-orders on all platforms.

September 24 to 26: Beta opening for users on all platforms.

To be able to gain access to the beta testing of the upcoming Call of Duty title, there are a few ways that players can go about doing it.

1) Through CDL

One of the more reliable ways of gaining access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta will be by watching the Call of Duty League’s (CDL) 2022 Finals on their official YouTube channel on August 7, 2022.

Access will be granted to viewers during the event, and all players will have to make their way to the official page and then link their respective accounts on the website. After tuning in to the match, they will win a chance to get their hands on a beta access code.

Moreover, those who are looking forward to catching the event live in California are in luck, as everyone who will be attending the live finals will be receiving a beta key.

2) Through pre-ordering

The alternate way of getting access to a Modern Warfare 2 key will be through pre-ordering the game itself. By doing so, players will be able to get into the testing phase of the upcoming shooter, with PlayStation users getting a few days’ headstart over other platform users.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been one of the most anticipated remasters that fans have been looking forward to and they are excited to see just how well the title turns out once it finally drops.

