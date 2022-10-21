Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 1 - Strike

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Early Access Campaign is finally underway for all who preordered the title. After concluding the beta phase on September 26, fans eagerly waited to get their hands on the new game. The beta impressed the players, and the title topped the Steam sales charts.

Modern Warfare 2 brings its virtual world to life with brilliant design. Thanks to new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, advanced AI and more, the title standouts from all the instalments in the series. The title has successfully held to the statements of the developers who claim it to be the "most advanced" Call of Duty game to date.

This article will take a closer look at the first mission in Modern Warfare 2, called 'Strike'.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign: Mission 1 - Strike guide

The first mission in the game starts in Al Mazrah. At the beginning of the mission, where you hear Graves communicating with General Shepherd and Laswell over the radio.

As soon as their conversation ends, players are greeted by Ghost. It is the first game mission, and it plays out mostly like a tutorial.

You then play as Ghost. Proceed to the canyons of Al Mazrah in the United Republic of Adal. As you continue to move forward and reach the point of an incline, climb to the top by pressing the button displayed for your system.

Climbing ledges (Image via Sportskeeda)

On PC, this will be the 'Spacebar'. There will be a total of four ledges. Once this stage is complete, you will arrive at a vantage point having a view of the entire desert in front of you, where General Ghorbrani is meeting with the Russians.

Vantage point (Image via Sportskeeda)

Now use your Spotter Scope to recon the area and spot General Ghorbrani. Press 'Shift' on your PC to zoom in further to easily scout the area. He will be near the Helicopter, surrounded by armed men and wearing his military uniform. Once he is spotted, you must confirm the target by pressing the left mouse button.

Spotting General Ghorbrani (Image via Sportskeeda)

After this, a short cinematic clip will show Graves launching a missile. After that, you will guide the rocket through the desert to reach the target. As you move through the desert, there will be waypoints guiding you to General Ghorbrani.

Guiding the missile (Image via Sportskeeda)

The entire area will be obliterated as the missile lands, eliminating General Ghorbrani and all Russian armed targets. Ghost ends the mission by saying, "Direct...Target destroyed".

Ghost at the end of 'Strike' (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is the end of the first mission in Modern Warfare 2 called 'Strike'.

What are the rewards for completing 'Strike' in Modern Warfare 2?

By completing the first mission in the latest launch, players will be able to get their hands on Soap's Determination Calling Card for use in Multiplayer modes and Warzone 2.0.

This is all there is to know about Modern Warfare 2's first mission, 'Strike'. The mission doesn't involve any shooting and educates the players on the basic mechanics of the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Xbox Series S|X upon release.

