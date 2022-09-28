Call of Duty reports Modern Warfare 2 beta is the biggest in the franchise

On September 28, Call of Duty's official Twitter handle revealed that the Modern Warfare 2 beta has been the "biggest" in the franchise so far. Despite being controversial, the beta had the highest number of participating players, more than any other title in the series.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta testing phase began on September 16, when players that pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4 and 5 were able to get their hands on the beta. Following this, on September 22, the beta went cross-platform, allowing all players to join the game irrespective of their systems.

Modern Warfare 2 beta was a huge success

The Modern Warfare 2 beta has been well received by the community. Although players reported minor issues with game crashes and other game design choices from the developers, fans loved the end product. During the PC beta, the game quickly rose to the top of Steam's sales chart.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



And we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th bit.ly/CODThankYou Thank you #CallOfDuty players! Together you’ve made the #ModernWarfare2 Beta the biggest Call of Duty Beta everAnd we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th Thank you #CallOfDuty players! Together you’ve made the #ModernWarfare2 Beta the biggest Call of Duty Beta ever 💚And we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th ➡️ bit.ly/CODThankYou https://t.co/b6u8UxLDxR

According to Call of Duty, the beta sports the following parameters:

Most players

Most hours played

Most matches played

This made it the "biggest Call of Duty beta ever." Modern Warfare 2 from 2009 is still considered one of the best COD games ever. Being the second entry into the rebooted series, MW2 has big shoes to fill. So far, things seem to be headed in the right direction.

Modern Warfare 2 beta criticisms

The beta release of the game wasn't without its issues. Although it was the most successful beta launch for Call of Duty, fans weren't entirely happy with the developers' take on the game. The game on PC suffered from performance hiccups, crashes, and even online cheaters. Moreover, the game was crashing on last-gen consoles for many users.

Fans have outlined the most common issues with the beta, and some opined that the interface is reportedly complicated to navigate through.

The absence of Dead Silence as a perk has also made fans angry. Dead Silence is a perk that mutes your footsteps to enemy players, with fans claiming the footsteps in the game are too loud. With footsteps loudened and the Dead Silence perk removed, the game provides no incentive for players to incorporate rush gameplay into their style of play.

Moreover, when players shoot their guns, the gunshots won't appear as red dots on the mini-map. This has also upset fans who want the mini map's red dots to return. For now, it is only available when a UAV is called in.

Now that the beta is over, players can get their hands on the game next on October 28, when it launches. However, users that have pre-ordered the game will receive a week's early access to the campaign before the game's release.

Modern Warfare 2 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

