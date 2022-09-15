Warzone Mobile: How will the cross-progression system work with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0?

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will allow players to register cross-progression across PCs and consoles. As part of the franchise's new unified technology, progression in the next generation of COD titles will be shared between each other across computers, consoles, and mobiles.

WZ Mobile will be providing players with a complete Call of Duty: Warzone experience on the go. Designed exclusively for handheld devices, it will feature the game's original map Verdansk, where 120 players will be fighting it out to be the last man standing. But how will its progression system work with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0?

How will Warzone Mobile's cross-progression system work with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0?

The three upcoming titles will provide players with a fully synchronized experience. With the help of Call of Duty's new unified technology, the upcoming WZ Mobile will feature many of the same authentic weapons and operators from Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, which will be playable on PC and consoles.

Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile: How will cross-progression work between Mobile, PC, and consoles?

Any weapons that players unlock in Modern Warfare 2 will be automatically accessible in Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile, and vice versa. Similarly, any Operator that players unlock in WZ Mobile is also going to be available in the other two titles.

This will allow for a deeply connected experience across all three devices. Along with this, all three games will be sharing the same Battle Pass, so any progression or unlocks made in the Battle Pass on one device will reflect on the other. This is going to let players level up their BP on any of the three devices.

If players are on the go, they can simply play WZ Mobile and progress their Battle Pass there. Then, at home, they can continue the advancement when they have access to their PC/consoles. Thus, creating a truly integrated ecosystem involving the next generation of Call of Duty titles.

Warzone Mobile: How will cross-play work on Android/ iOS?

Warzone Mobile will allow cross-play and cross-saving between both Android and iOS platforms. This means that gamers on the Android version of the game will get to play with their friends on iOS and vice-versa. Similarly, any progress made on the former platform will carry over to the latter and vice versa. This implies that changing devices is going to be a less tedious task.

Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile: How will the games share the same social interface?

All three upcoming games will share the same chat channels and friendlist. Therefore, the same social interface will be integrated across all three titles. This will offer players the ability to stay connected to their friends from all three upcoming games and platforms. Gamers on smartphones will be able to chat with their friends on PCs and consoles; moreover, this will work the other way around as well.

The developers are pushing for an integrated gaming ecosystem with their next generation of titles, starting with Modern Warfare 2. As revealed during today's Call of Duty: Next event, pre-registrations for Warzone Mobile title are now live. Gamers can start the process right now on the Google Play Store. Rewards like exciting in-game items are to be provided for reaching certain pre-registration milestones.

Although no information is available at the moment regarding the exact release date of WZ Mobile, fans are anticipating the upcoming game to be launched in early 2023.

