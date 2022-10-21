How to easily reduce Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 file size on the PS4 and PS5

The file sizes for modern Call of Duty games are reaching astronomical heights and Modern Warfare 2 is certainly no stranger to this fact.

With Early Access to the campaign mode now live, players who have pre-ordered the shooter title will be able to complete various story missions that it has on offer. However, even with just the single-player mode available, Modern Warfare 2 still takes up a significant amount of storage space.

Across the major platforms of PC, Xbox, as well as PlayStation, the file sizes are rather large, but there are ways with which you can free up some space by reducing the game's total size.

If you're playing on a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, today’s guide will go over some steps that you can follow to reduce the total file size that Modern Warfare 2 takes on your console.

Reducing Modern Warfare 2 file size on the PS4 and the PS5

To reduce the total file size on both the PS4 and the PS5, you will need to do away with any additional content packets that you will not require while playing the shooter. To reduce the size of the game in your system, here is what you will need to do:

1) For the PS4

PS4 users will be required to select the Modern Warfare 2 icon on their home screen library and then press the Options button. Out of all the choices, you must click on “delete” which will uninstall the game from your system.

After the game has been uninstalled, you will be required to make your way to the PS4 library and then head into the Purchased section. There, you will have to select the shooter again and then press download, which will open up an entire list of downloadable content related to the game.

From this list, you must only select the content that you want, and do away with additional features, which is not required for you to enjoy the campaign mode. Modern Warfare 2 does come with a good deal of additional content, and by selectively choosing just the base game, you will be able to save up on space in your console.

After making your choices, all you will need to do is to install them onto your PS4.

2) For the PS5

The process is significantly easier on the PlayStation 5 as all you need to do in this system is to head over to the options of of the game from the home screen.

Instead of delete, this time around, you will need to choose the Manage Game Content, which will open up another list of options where you will be able to customize what content you want on your system.

In the Manage Game Content menu, you wull be required to go to the icon on the right of the content that you wish to install or uninstall. There will be a lot of additional content options here, and through the icon, you will be able to delete anything that you do not need to enjoy the game.

If you accidentally uninstall Modern Warfare 2 content from the PS5, or want to try out something at a later date, you can simply use the download option on the Manage Game Content page to add it back to your system.

