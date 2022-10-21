Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28 globally for all fans and players who have purchased or will purchase the game. Activision has provided early access to all the players who have pre-purchased the game for an entire week before the official release date.

Players will only be able to play the campaign mode this week and experience the new and improved title. Other game modes are set to be released on the launch day, which will inaugurate the beginning of a new era for Call of Duty.

The game is realistic and boasts stunning graphics and the ability to tweak multiple display settings for the best possible balance between spectacular and performance.

Honesty is the tool for El Sin Nombre in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 starts with a silent step as fans get to play Ghost and observe a secret meeting. The mission quickly turns and enters the player into the Modern Warfare 2 storyline with a guided missile explosion, a classic adrenaline jump that the Call of Duty series has always done best.

El Sin Nombre

After a stretch of many missions in different terrains and times of day, players will start on a mission called El Sin Nombre. Fan favorite characters Soap, Ghost, Alejandro, and Graves moved to infiltrate the home of a lieutenant in Las Almas to put a face to the name of El Sin Nombre.

In this mission, Soap voluntarily walks into a compromised situation stating he can offer insight and information to the lieutenant about a recent attack on one of their Points of Interest. The perspective shifts as the players now have to become Soap and infiltrate the house in Las Almas. They will be quickly taken down via an elevator, where fans will find three corrupt soldiers tied down for questioning.

Soap is made to sit on a chair to prepare for questioning in the presence of guns and guards. Alejandro explained that honesty is the best way to survive interrogation and that the player should tell them every detail they ask about, or its certain death.

Correct answers in the interrogation

Players will be prompted to select their answers during the entire questioning scene, which makes it very important for players to pay attention to the conversations and cinematics of Modern Warfare 2. It is still not easy to remember all the exact names, so here is a list of all the correct answers to ensure Soap can reunite with his squad in one piece.

It was Mexican Special Forces

American PMCs. Shadow Company

Phillip Graves

Missiles

Selecting these answers will allow the player to quickly go through the interrogation, meet Alejandro topside, and continue with the mission. Stealth is an excellent path for the rest of the mission but can also be completed with a Rambo style.

Modern Warfare 2 features a wide variety of missions all over the world, and players will get to learn multiple different weapons in unthinkable situations. Realism in the game is enough to immerse any player entirely with its amazing details of people and structure. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more tips and tricks in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign mode.

Poll : 0 votes