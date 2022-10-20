Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to officially release on October 28 with the full campaign mode and multiplayer mode for all players. One can finally start counting down the last few days for Activision’s latest title and continuation of the storyline for Modern Warfare 2.

Fans who pre-purchased the game will be able to access week-long early access for the Campaign Mode, which will feature a new storyline and bring some of the most nostalgic characters back into the game. The early access is scheduled to start on October 20 and continue till one day before the official launch.

Modern Warfare 2 will receive its own Spec Ops game mode where fans can play certain missions that have their own objectives. It is commonly referred to as the Co-Op game mode by the community on social media platforms.

Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops all available kits

Activision announced that the new Modern Warfare 2 will be an enhanced experience for all players as it was described as a huge step up from the older Spec Ops game modes.

There are going to be a total of three missions in this mode that will be playable during the launch. Here is a list of all three missions with a brief discussion about them:

Low Profile: Players have to infiltrate a town in the dead of night and find intel and evidence left behind by Al Qatala before retreating quickly with the acquired asset. Stealth will be the path to survive in this mission.

Denied Area: Several SAM towers will prevent reinforcements from entering inside Al Mazrah. Players will have to use a vehicle to drive through the suburban streets and destroy the towers, then head to a designated plane to escape the site.

Defender: Players have to defend the observatory against increasingly difficult waves of enemies trying to detonate explosives. The waves have a delay between where the Operators can spend cash to get items like Killstreaks, Armor Plates, and Self-Revive Kits. This will be a great mode for fans who enjoy survival modes in Call of Duty.

Modern Warfare 2 Kits

Kits can be defined as pre-built classes that contain different sets of perks, killstreaks, and field upgrades that are known to exist in the multiplayer mode. They can be leveled up individually from Tier 1 to 5, which, in turn, enhances it as well. A total of three kit choices will be available for players playing the Spec Ops game mode:

Medic: This kit enables faster revives with a Revive pistol for instantaneous long-range revives. Higher tiers include the Bomb Drone, free claymores, and free anti-tank mines to use in the mission.

Assault: This kit enables increased armor with the availability of an Armor Box field upgrade. Higher tiers include the Assault Suit ( similar to a Juggernaut suit but smaller), increased armor capacity, and free Stims.

Recon: This kit enables players to gain intel with a snapshot pulse field to mark nearby enemies. Higher tiers include the ability to auto-replenish primary and tactical gear in a cooldown-based system, the ability to carry additional gear, a spotter scope, and a free heartbeat sensor.

These kits can be leveled up by playing Spec Ops missions and other challenges that pertain to the game mode. This can be done if one puts in a short grind.

Modern Warfare 2 is going to get more kits in the future as a part of seasonal content starting soon after it launches.

