How do the Progression system and Leveling work in Modern Warfare 2

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 official release is right around the corner, and Activision has previously gone into length talking about some of the features and mechanisms that players will get to try out once the shooter is live.

One of the most intriguing facets that the developers have talked about regarding the game is the progression and the leveling system that it will come with. While they did not exactly break down the entire system right before the game was set to go live, they did, however, touch upon some of the key features that the Modern Warfare 3 progression will come with.

The leveling system for the upcoming shooter will be a lot like what players have experienced in previous franchise entries but will feature a seasonal prestige rank system. They will do away with much of the traditional formula, and players will get to acquire Military Ranks for the initial 55 levels.

After the Military Ranks, players will then be able to try out additional season challenges and reach more prestige levels the more time they spend in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer.

All Level Progression features in Modern Warfare 2?

1) Gunsmith and Weapon Platform

Prestige levels and profile ranks are not the only things that players should look forward to with the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. The shooter will also be introducing a new “Gunsmith and Weapons Platform” which will allow one to unlock more weapons as they progress further through the ranks.

By leveling up players will be able to reach the platforms and will be able to unlock new weapons by using other guns within each platform. Along with new weapons, they will also be able to unlock a set of attachments for them that are contained in each shared platform.

Additionally, Modern Warfare 2 will only be launching with 33 platforms with a total of 51 weapons that they will be able to unlock as they progress through the game. Platforms will also boast camo as well as mastery challenges that players can look to invest some time and complete, adding a fresh new element to the grind and progression system.

2) Base operators

Apart from unlocking weapons and camos, players will also be able to get their hands on more base operators in the shooter. Upon release, Modern Warfare 2 will only have 18 operators who can be unlocked by completing various challenges.

The challenges will range from objectives in the campaign to multiplayer, as well as the Spec Ops mode. However, those wishing to get their hands on the Operator Bundle will be able to do so from the in-game store itself or from the Season Pass. This will just skip the grind and players can just purchase the operator as well as the additional content to their inventory.

3) Daily challenges

While playing more matches in Modern Warfare 2 will be one of the best ways to level up in the game, there will be additional challenges and missions as well which will allow players to gain more XP in level progression.

Daily missions and XP rewards, as well as career milestones, will be a core part of the progression system, which along with helping players level up will offer them cosmetic rewards as well.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to have its official release on October 28, 2022, on all the major platforms of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Those who have pre-ordered the digital version of the shooter will receive early access to the shooter’s campaign mode tomorrow, October 20, 2022.

