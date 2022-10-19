Modern Warfare 2 is right around the corner, and fans of the Call of Duty franchise have been waiting on the game for far too long. Thanks to frequent updates by Infinity Ward, players have been rewarded with new details regarding the release times for preload and campaign early access.

For PlayStation players who have preordered the game, the campaign's early access plays a massive role in dominating multiplayer lobbies once the game finally drops. Among several campaign progression rewards, Captain Price's signature assault rifle blueprint will boost the overall gameplay experience.

Hence, this article discusses the preload and early access launch times for Modern Warfare 2 PS4 and PS5 players.

How do preloading and early access launch times differ according to regions for PS4 and PS5 in Modern Warfare 2?

Preload launch time and Pre-Season

PC launch timing according to regions (Image via callofduty.com)

Preloading of the campaign's early access starts on October 19 at 10 am PT for all platforms. However, players will experience the campaign first-hand on October 20 at 10 am PT. From then on, one can experience the entire campaign while multiplayer modes will still be locked.

The game can be preloaded on October 19 from 4 am PT - 9 pm PT, subject to regional rollouts. Furthermore, Infinity Ward also released new information regarding the game's pre-season. This will allow players to earn Military Ranks, unlocking all the base loadout items.

Weapon progression XP earned during this time also unlocks a wide range of performance-boosting attachments. Moreover, players who preordered the Vault edition of Modern Warfare 2 will have to wait until the game officially launches to gain access to the Red Team 141 Operator Pack and FJX Cinder Weapon Vault.

Modern Warfare 2 Pre-season lasts from October 28 to November 15, and the rewards will become available as soon as the game goes live.

Future roadmap for Modern Warfare 2

Multiplayer Experience in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via callofduty.com)

Infinity Ward has been hyping up the return of several fan-favorite maps in Al Mazrah, the new battle royale map. Players can access the Warzone 2.0 experience right when season 1 drops on November 16.

However, Infinity Ward has been using the term "Battle Royale Modes" instead of referring to it as Warzone 2.0. This has led to speculation among the Call of Duty community as to what the developers want to imply. While some think Warzone 2.0 is the keyword for their overall battle royale experience, others are confused by this minor but eye-catching detail in the release note.

Modern Warfare II Informer @CODMW2Informer



- 10 Assault Rifles

- 4 Battle Rifles

- 7 Submachine Guns

- 6 Light Machine Guns

- 4 Shotguns

- 6 Marksman Rifles

- 3 Sniper Rifles

- 1 Riot Shield

- 5 Sidearms

- 4 Launchers

- 1 Melee secondary weapon



Painful for the camo grinders 🥲 WEAPON COUNT ON LAUNCH of #ModernWarfare2 - 10 Assault Rifles- 4 Battle Rifles- 7 Submachine Guns- 6 Light Machine Guns- 4 Shotguns- 6 Marksman Rifles- 3 Sniper Rifles- 1 Riot Shield- 5 Sidearms- 4 Launchers- 1 Melee secondary weaponPainful for the camo grinders 🥲 WEAPON COUNT ON LAUNCH of #ModernWarfare2: - 10 Assault Rifles- 4 Battle Rifles- 7 Submachine Guns- 6 Light Machine Guns- 4 Shotguns- 6 Marksman Rifles- 3 Sniper Rifles- 1 Riot Shield- 5 Sidearms- 4 Launchers- 1 Melee secondary weaponPainful for the camo grinders 🥲 https://t.co/PwR51YQ8zC

Finally, DMZ mode is also expected to launch by November 16 alongside the season's battle pass. Players who purchased the Vault edition can also activate their seasonal battle pass and skip the first 50 tiers of the Season 1 Battle Pass. Infinity Ward also promises the return of a fan-favorite multiplayer map and added Special Ops missions.

By December 14, players can expect another addition to the multiplayer map list and Special Ops missions, while Warzone 2.0 can

Final Thoughts

If Infinity Ward considers community feedback to fine-tune the game before its release, fans are in for an exciting year in terms of content. Overall multiplayer and Battle Royale experience in Modern Warfare 2 may prove to be one of the best in the franchise.

Poll : 0 votes