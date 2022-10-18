Top 5 weapons to use in Warzone before you jump into Warzone 2.0

Warzone 2.0 is right around the corner, and as players prepare to start playing the early access campaign to get the progression rewards, Warzone is left in the shadows of its hyped sequel. Although many players are ready to switch to the new game, dedicated players are still looking to find the current weapon meta in Warzone.

Thankfully, players are accustomed to Infinity Ward's updates, and it didn't take much time for them to figure out the Warzone meta. This article lists five weapons players should consider using to dominate Warzone lobbies before Warzone 2.0 gets released.

Marco 5, H4 Blixen, and three other weapons to use in Warzone before Warzone 2.0 drops

1) Marco 5

Marco 5 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Stock: Imerito FR

Imerito FR Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammo Type: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: Quick

The Marco 5 is undoubtedly one of the best sub-machine guns in the game after the recent updates. These attachments maximize movement efficiency while maintaining decent gun recoil control.

Perks like Quick and Frenzy can be useful in clutch situations. Overwhelming multiple opponents will be easy if a player has this loadout ready for the Marco 5. The improved bullet velocity will help take down opponents at close range.

2) M4A1

M4A1 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Stock M16 Grenadier Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Mags

The M4A1 is known for its immense versatility in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. It can be customized to fit the exact needs of a player, thanks to its wide range of available attachments.

Although the 60-round mags may hinder movement, keeping the number of reloads to a minimum is crucial in fast-paced battles. The M4A1 was introduced when the game was released, but it is still a viable option.

3) Cooper Carbine

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock: Cooper 45RS

Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The Cooper Carbine is also a fine choice for a weapon loadout thanks to its increased fire rate and accuracy. Modified to be viable in long-range fights, it also features a decent fire rate to enhance performance in close-range altercations.

The 9mm 60 Rnd Drums provide enough ammo to take down multiple enemies in one go, and the lengthened rounds boost bullet velocity.

4) CX-9

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Laser: 5mW Laser

Stock: CX-FR

Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Thanks to recent buffs, the CX-9 has better pick rates in Season 5 Reloaded. Movement is key to winning more games, and that is why the 5mW Laser and CX-FR stock have been used in this loadout.

This creates room to include the 50-round mags, which negatively affect movement speed with the gun. The increased magazine capacity is required to counter multiple enemies, and Sleight of Hand minimizes the reload time.

5) H4 Blixen

H4 Blixen (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Bergstrom 17″ F3

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Ammunition: Lengthened

Perk 1: Fleet

Perk 2: Quick

Unlike the CX-9, the H4 Blixen quickly became a fan favorite back when it was introduced in the game, and for a good reason. As an SMG, it meets almost every requirement for a secondary weapon.

Players can confidently engage opponents in close to medium-range fights when equipped with a H4 Blixen loadout. Using it with perks like Fleet and Quick will help them stay vigilant in unpredictable situations.

Final thoughts

Although most of the weapons mentioned in this list are sub-machine guns, they are extremely useful on smaller maps like Rebirth Island. One can't go wrong when pairing them up with efficient assault and sniper rifles.

Players should definitely try these weapon loadouts to dominate lobbies before Warzone 2.0 drops.

