Warzone Season 5 Reloaded M4A1 Gunsmith Guide

Call of Duty: Warzone recently received its mid-season Season 5 Reloaded patch, which could be the final major update for the game. Season 5 has set the motion for the finale of the fan-favorite Battle Royale title.

Activision has announced its new title and a Battle Royale successor as well. The game, however, might receive minor tweaks and balance patches in the future for weapons and minor map changes. With Warzone 2.0 release dates just around the corner, the focus has undoubtedly shifted.

Warzone features a massive arsenal of weapons, and among them, the M4A1 continues to be an evergreen weapon that continues to amaze gamers. It remains a highly competitive weapon and has a very good time-to-kill as well.

Here, we look at the best M4A1 loadout in Season 5 Reloaded and see how the stats change with different attachments.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded M4A1 meta is back

The M4A1 has been a staple weapon throughout most of the Call of Duty saga. The weapon has a genuine feel to it, making it a highly desirable choice, and most seasoned players still include it in the loadout.

Here's a look at some of the base stats of the M4A1 without any attachments.

Fire Rate: 811 rpm

Muzzle Velocity: 850 m/s

Ammo Count: 30

ADS Time: 240 ms

Field of View (FoV): 50

The M4A1 has always been a strong and well-rounded weapon in the game from the very start. After several new updates and tweaks, the meta is back in Warzone, and as most fans tend to say - you can never go wrong with the M4A1.

Let us now take a look at the best way to build the M4A1 for use as a primary weapon to be used in medium and long ranges. Here is a list of attachments that can make the weapon even better.

M4A1 Recommended Build (Image via Sym.gg)

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Optics: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 60 Round Mags

The stats of the weapon change drastically with this recommended build. Here is how the stats change for the M4A1.

Fire Rate: 811 rpm > no change

Muzzle Velocity: 850 m/s > 1601 m/s

Ammo Count: 30 > 60

ADS Time: 240 ms > 369 ms

Field of View (FoV): 50 > 32

The use of zoomed-in optics increases ADS time, but since the M4A1 is not going to be used for short-range skirmishes, the delay can be compromised. The increase in bullet velocity is substantial and very crucial in long-range fights. The decreased FoV enables players to focus on specific targets or areas as their vision is narrowed.

The M4A1 remains an evergreen weapon and continues to be a robust choice and one of the best primary companions in the battle to achieve repeated Warzone Victories.

Warzone is a fan-favorite and heavily preferred Battle Royale game with a massive community. The onset of the final season and update has yet again brought another meta shift while introducing a lot of new content. It almost feels poetic how the M4A1 dominated back in the early days and is making its return towards the end.

