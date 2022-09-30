Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: The one-shot headshot loadout for Rytec AMR

Call of Duty Warzone’s conclusion started with the release of the final seasonal update. The Season 5 patch conveyed the end of significant changes introduced to the fan-favorite title. However, Warzone received another mid-season update called Season 5 Reloaded.

Yet again, another weapon came in as a new way to dominate lobbies, irrespective of range. It is the Rytec AMR Sniper Rifle. This weapon has been overlooked in the past but now returns to the meta with its capabilities peaking. The Sniper Rifle can take down enemies with a single headshot at any range.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Rytec AMR Loadout

Call of Duty Warzone always shifted metas from one set of weapons to another. Each update introduces a new balance to overpowered and underpowered weapons simultaneously. It is not surprising that the meta might shift once again with the Rytec AMR Sniper Rifle making it to the spotlight. However, an overlooked sniper debuting as one of the best long-range weapons feels like a breath of fresh air.

Sniper Rifle's basic stats without any attachments

Base stats:

Fire Rate : 167 rpm

: 167 rpm Muzzle Velocity : 520 m/s

: 520 m/s ADS Time : 682 ms

: 682 ms Sprint to Fire : 250 ms

: 250 ms Tactical Sprint to Fire: 375 ms

The Base stats are impressive and can deal 300 damage with a single headshot till 79m. The weapon deals a devastating 230 damage with a single headshot after the aforementioned range.

Players can utilize the one-shotting capability of the Rytec AMR Sniper Rifle using the correct attachments for even longer ranges. Let us now look at the best and most effective loadout for the Rytec AMR.

Rytec AMR Sniper Rifle (Image via Sym.gg)

Recommended Build:

Muzzle: Rytec AMR Suppressor

Rytec AMR Suppressor Barrel: FTAC Seven Straight

FTAC Seven Straight Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: STOVL Tac-wrap

STOVL Tac-wrap Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Using these recommended attachments with the Rytec AMR, players can instantly feel a boost in the weapon's overall performance. Let us take a look at how the stats change with the use of these attachments.

Fire Rate: 167 rpm > 167 rpm

167 rpm > 167 rpm Muzzle Velocity: 520 m/s > 936 m/s

520 m/s > 936 m/s ADS Time: 682 ms > 604 ms

682 ms > 604 ms Sprint to Fire: 250 ms > 213 ms

250 ms > 213 ms Tactical Sprint to Fire: 375 ms > 319 ms

The headshot damage range of 300 extends to 115m with this recommended build. The headshot damage falls to 230 after the aforementioned range.

This is an excellent build for the new and improved Rytec AMR Sniper Rifle that players who enjoy long-range battles should use. It is a thrilling experience and rings like music to one’s ears when the bullets connect in those ranges.

The Season 5 Reloaded may very well be the final major update we see for Call of Duty Warzone. The game can receive gun balances and minor patches, but speculation remains.

