Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Resurgence Supreme mode explained

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is finally underway with the mid-season update bringing many new additions and changes to the game. Apart from featuring new weapons, maps, and Operators, a new game mode has also been introduced this season called 'Resurgence Supreme'.

Season 5 is the final update the game will be receiving this season ahead of the launch of Modern Warfare 2, after which it will stop getting season updates or Battle Passes. The update, called 'Last Stand', brings back many iconic villains from the series to Warzone.

Everything players need to know about Warzone's new Resurgence Supreme mode

Resurgence Supreme is a new game mode introduced with the Season 5 Reloaded update and will be played on the fan favorite – Rebirth Island. This mode will be playable in Solos, Duos, Trios and Quads.

Resurgence Supreme focuses more on the raw skills of players. The importance of custom loadouts in this mode is diminished as epic quality and higher-tier weapon blueprints will spawn on the map itself, allowing for fair gunfights and more dependence on one's skills.

As per Call of Duty's blog, players will be able to pick up the much sought-after weapon Blueprints. Although nothing is specified at the moment, fans are speculating on Blueprints from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War to be included.

Intense action in Rebirth Island (Image via Activision)

In this mode, the competition in the game is more concentrated, and players will have higher health points and extraneous items removed. Further, the Resurgence Countdown has also increased.

How to unlock 'Resurgence Trials Victory' Calling Card?

Unlocking the 'Resurgence Trials Victory' Calling Card won't be an easy affair. Players will have to win a game of Resurgence Supreme with at least 15 kills.

What is Resurgence mode on Rebirth Island?

Rebirth Island is a smaller map in the game compared to Caldera. In Resurgence mode, players can keep respawning as long as their teammates are alive. It allows for close range weapon classes such as SMGs and Shotguns to create a major impact. Being a small map, it has many closed spaces with enemies hiding in most corners, making it more fast-paced and intense than the Battle Royale mode played on Caldera.

Resurgence mode was introduced to Warzone on December 16, 2020 as part of Season One of content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Recent rumors have suggested that the Rebirth Island along with Fortune's Keep are being removed from the game once Warzone 2.0 launches and has upset many fans as these maps are loved by the current player base. Some are speculating that this is a move by the developers to make players transition to Warzone 2.0.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded launched on September 28, first arriving on Playstation and Xbox systems as the PC version of the update suffered from game breaking issues.

As the game has approached its final few days, players now eagerly await the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

