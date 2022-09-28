Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded - All new weapons coming with mid-season update

Call of Duty just confirmed the mid-season update for Warzone and Vanguard Season 5. The Last Stand Reloaded update brings exciting new weapons, operators, a new map, Resurgence Supreme mode, and more to the game.

Previously, the Season 5 update brought in several changes and brand new additions to the game. With the introduction of a new community event, weapons, and field upgrades, COD fans were eagerly waiting to see what was coming next in the Season 5 Reloaded update.

This article takes a look at all the new weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand Reloaded and will reveal how players can obtain them.

All new weapons available in Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded

The Last Stand Reloaded update for Warzone and Vanguard introduces two new weapons to the game, along with other interesting content.

These newly added weapons include an Assault Rifle and a LMG:

BP50

BP50 is an automatic assault rifle that arrived with the Season 5 Reloaded update. This AR boasts a fast fire rate and high accuracy stats, making it deadly even in long range engagements. As is the case with most fast-firing weapons, the BP50 can run out of bullets rather quickly.

The BP50 in Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Despite that disadvantage, this weapon shreds through enemies within a matter of seconds. Players will be able to further increase the weapon's fire rate through the Gunsmith system in-game.

Lienna 57

Arriving with the upcoming Season 5 Reloaded update, the Lienna 57 is a LMG that is highly accurate with a steady rate of fire. Thanks to its high stability stats, it is most suitable for short to medium range gunfights. However, as players level up the weapon, they will be able to fine-tune it as they desire.

The Lienna 57 in Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Being a LMG with low recoil, it allows players to pepper enemies with bullets while maintaining decent accuracy.

How to unlock Lienna 57 and BP50 in Warzone x Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded

In order to unlock and use the two new weapons, the Lienna 57 and the BP50, players will have to complete their respective in-game challenges. If players don't wish to grind, they can simply buy the upcoming Store bundles with the weapons' blueprints, which will unlock the weapons in-game.

Although there is currently no official confirmation on when these bundles will appear in the Store, Activision has confirmed that these bundles will be featured in the store soon after the mid-season update goes live.

Called 'Last Stand', the Season 5 update will be the final update for Warzone before the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on October 28, 2022. Following this, the game will not receive any seasonal updates or battle passes, with Activision developers shifting their focus to Warzone 2. Fortunately, the game will continue to receive quality-of-life updates.

The mid-season update for Call of Duty: Warzone x Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded will be released shortly.

