How will the removal of Resurgence maps affect Warzone?

According to various online sources, popular maps Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island will reportedly be removed once Warzone 2.0 goes live. Currently, the fan-favorite 'Resurgence' mode is played in the game on the above-mentioned maps. However, with their removal, the mode is also likely to disappear from the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale game that was launched back in 2020 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One systems. Since then, the game has grown extensively in popularity and has gone on to amass a large player base. Presently, there are three primary modes in the game - Battle Royale, Plunder, and Resurgence.

Impact of removal of Resurgence maps on Warzone

Over time, the Resurgence mode has gained fame among players who want fast-paced, intense action. The mode is played out on a small map with more focus on close-quarters combat. But recent developments have come as bad news for fans.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope BIG NEWS FOR RESURGENCE MAINS



Rebirth Island AND Fortune's Keep will be REMOVED from Current Warzone following the release of Warzone 2.0. BIG NEWS FOR RESURGENCE MAINSRebirth Island AND Fortune's Keep will be REMOVED from Current Warzone following the release of Warzone 2.0. 🚨 BIG NEWS FOR RESURGENCE MAINS 🚨Rebirth Island AND Fortune's Keep will be REMOVED from Current Warzone following the release of Warzone 2.0. https://t.co/kvuWOj4uiM

Moving forward, players in Warzone will only be able to play on the Caldera map. As previously stated by Tom Henderson via Twitter, the title will be renamed Warzone: Caldera on November 28 and will continue receiving updates and DLCs.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ It looks like original Warzone will continue to receive updates/DLC.



Warzone will be renamed to "Warzone Caldera" on November 28th. It looks like original Warzone will continue to receive updates/DLC.Warzone will be renamed to "Warzone Caldera" on November 28th. https://t.co/lA5M84RLS7

Here's how these changes are likely to impact the game:

1) Repetitive and generic

If Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island are removed, players will only be left with Caldera. The map is already controversial among its fanbase, with players demanding the return of Verdansk and criticizing the current map. Once the Resurgence mode is removed, players will only be left with Battle Royale and Plunder modes, reducing variety in the game and making it feel stale.

2) Absence of fast-paced gameplay

Resurgence maps are known for their intense and fast-paced gameplay. If these maps are removed, players will be forced to play on the larger Caldera, which will drastically slow down the pace of the fights and Warzone won't be as intense as it currently is. Close-range weapons will be less viable and an Assault Rifle meta will rule the game.

Slow gameplay in Warzone (Image via Activision)

3) Dependence on random squad mates

Since players will be limited to the Battle Royale mode, they will have to rely on random squad mates to revive them when they die, which could result in teammates not making the effort to respawn them. This will end the player's game after just one attempt.

Reviving team mates in Warzone (Image via Activision)

In the Resurgence mode, players can solo queue without fear, as they don't have to rely on others for a chance to get back in the game. Since they automatically respawn as long as teammates are alive, reliance on others decreases and improves the solo queing experience.

4) Players shifting to Warzone 2.0

Presently, Resurgence maps are some of the most loved and played maps in the game. In the event that these maps are removed from the title, players will begin flocking to Warzone 2.0. Many gamers within the community are speculating that this is a move by the developers to get players to shift to the upcoming title.

Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

While there is no confirmation as of now on whether the two maps will be removed from the game, Tom Henderson's previous statement on the game's probable rename is raising suspicion in the community.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far