Warzone will reportedly be renamed in November, more content set to be added in the future

A recent report on Twitter by @_Tom_Henderson_ has suggested that the current Call of Duty: Warzone will likely continue receiving updates and DLCs in the near future, even after Modern Warfare 2's launch. He further stated that the game will be renamed to “Warzone Caldera” from November 28.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ It looks like original Warzone will continue to receive updates/DLC.



Warzone will be renamed to "Warzone Caldera" on November 28th. It looks like original Warzone will continue to receive updates/DLC.Warzone will be renamed to "Warzone Caldera" on November 28th. https://t.co/lA5M84RLS7

Season 5 came out recently and brought about a plethora of new additions to the game. The update, called the Last Stand, is the last season update the title will be receiving prior to Modern Warfare 2’s release. However, a mid-season update is in order as previously mentioned in the Call of Duty blog.

The upcoming Modern Warfare 2 to mark the beginning of a new generation of Call of Duty and with it will come the next iteration of the game, Warzone 2.0.

The fate of Warzone post Modern Warfare 2's launch

Future updates and DLCs

There is no information available as of right now about the future seasons or Battle Pass updates. But the game will be receiving updates to make it better and improve its quality of life. It is also said to receive DLCs in the future, which might come by in the form of new weapon blueprints or operators.

Renaming Warzone

The tweet by Tom Henderson suggests that the game will be named Warzone Caldera. Presently, the game features three maps - Caldera, Fortune’s Keep, and Rebirth Island.

Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island are smaller maps in the game which support the Resurgence mode. Meanwhile, Caldera is the bigger one and features a variety of terrainsm allowing for diverse gunfights. It is used for modes like Plunder and Battle Royale.

With the latest announcement, it has been hinted that the developers might be getting rid of the other two maps from the present game and will only keep Caldera. Thus, getting rid of the Resurgence mode and sticking to Battle Royale and Plunder modes.

However, this is speculation and only time will tell the fate of the current game. Renaming the title will take place on November 28.

The game has been loved since its arrival back in 2020. Players loved the developers' spin on the Battle Royale genre by adding the flavor of Call of Duty to the recipe. Since then, it has amassed millions of players across consoles and PCs.

As the final season is now live, fans have already started speculating about what the future of the game might be. Despite the Last Stand being the last season, Tom Henderson's tweet implies that this isn’t the end of the title and fans will likely see a lot of content being delivered to their favorite Battle Royale game in the near future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan