New Warzone 2.0 rumors suggest major changes coming to the game before launch

A recent post on Twitter via Metaphor suggests some major changes coming to Warzone 2.0 before it is released. The inability to equip loadouts from drops or usage of perks has made fans criticize the game.

Players saw a preview of the game in the Call of Duty: NEXT event where 150 streamers got to try out the upcoming Battle Royale (BR). While many appreciated the changes, the majority of the community's reaction was fairly negative.

Warzone 2.0 is an upcoming iteration of the current BR of the same name and will be launching soon after Modern Warfare 2's launch. The developers have improved upon the currently available title to ensure a true next-gen experience for the players. It will feature new advanced combat systems and movement mechanics.

What are the rumored Warzone 2.0 changes?

According to Metaphor, the game will feature some major changes ahead of its launch. This will include everything that players raised concerns about during the gameplay reveal. They are:

AI combatants will not be all over the map

AI combatants will only spawn in Strongholds.

Loadout and Perk system will be back.

Looting interface has changed.

However, it is to note here that these are rumored changes. There has been no official confirmation from Infinity Ward or Activision.

Criticisms of Warzone 2.0

Previously, AI in Warzone 2.0 would spawn randomly across the map and could inflict damage on players. Call of Duty's new advanced AI system ensured that these bots would give them a proper fight. However, fans complained that these were unnecessary additions and would end up as a distraction in the match.

The community was disappointed with the loadout and perk system the title was moving forward with. In the current Warzone, one can use Loadout drops to equip their preferred 'Class' with perks.

However, based on the preview that players have gotten to see in the Call of Duty: NEXT event, loadouts are only accessible from 'Buy stations' spread across the map. Here, they can purchase their loadout weapons individually. However, if they wish to buy both of their weapons, it will cost a lot of money and they won't even come with the perks.

Players also complained about the game's looting user interface, which is now reportedly getting changed. It was similar to that of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Blackout mode.

Users reported that the system was clunky and difficult for them to navigate through on controllers. Despite their previous complaints in Blackout, a similar looting mechanism was introduced to Warzone 2.0 and the fans weren't happy.

However, all these criticisms are apparently being addressed by the developers and the game is receiving the changes that players want.

Warzone 2.0 launches on November 16 and will be based on the map 'Al Mazrah' where players will be able to engage in ground, aquatic, and aerial combat to remain the last one alive. Along with this, a new mode called 'DMZ' will arrive with the game.

