How the removal of loadouts will affect Warzone 2.0 gameplay?

Warzone 2.0 won't be coming with Loadout drops. This means that players won't be able to get their hands on the custom-made ones as well. So, they cannot simply be equipped by heading over to a Loadout drop and collecting it.

In the current Warzone, they can be purchased by the players or through drops in random areas of the map. Players can approach these and instantly equip their preferred 'Class' with all the perks and custom weapons. However, the system won't be present in the upcoming version.

Warzone 2.0 is an upcoming iteration of Warzone and will launch soon after Modern Warfare 2's release. It will be free-to-play and will come with new game modes like 'DMZ.' The game will be set in a new location called 'Al Mazrah' and will feature various new combat mechanics and movement systems.

The developers have improved upon the current Warzone to ensure a proper next-gen experience for the players.

The impact of no Loadout drops in Warzone 2.0

Loadout Drops in Warzone (Image via Activision)

In Warzone 2.0, players will be able to buy their customized weapons from 'Buy stations'. Each weapon can be bought individually, which means that for two weapons, they will have to spend a ton of cash collected in the match.

1) Managing cash becomes important

Cash in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Collecting as much cash as possible becomes more important than ever. Players will have to keep an eye on how much they collect and spend.

They will have to be mindful about managing their cash collected. These weapons will be really costly, so saving up becomes a necessity if they wish to buy their custom made weapons.

2) Creates a level ground for competitive play

Competitive play in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Since loadouts won't be available directly, it implies the absence of perks. Thus, everyone will have the same level of advantage/disadvantage. Players will be pitted against each other and will have similar abilities.

They won't get to take advantage of any special perks, unlike in the current Warzone, where perks provide them with passive abilities.

3) Increases weapon variety:

Multiple weapons in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

In Warzone, players only picked weapons that were meta. This resulted in a very stale game. All the matches became predictable this way. Most players ran around with the same weapons, which reduced weapon variety in the game.

However, things will be different in the newer version since there will be no Loadout drops available. Players will have to put in a ton of cash to buy their customized weapons. This will increase the pick rate of the general weapons found in the game. Thus, all weapons will share a similar pick rate as players will have to make do with the weapons they find in the match.

4) More early game fights

Early game fights in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Presently in Warzone, players generally drop into the match and try to get their customized loadouts from the Loadout drops as soon as possible.

As there is no incentive to push enemies early into the game with weapons spawned on the ground, one generally stays back and waits until they can get their hands on the weapons from the Loadout drop.

But with Warzone 2.0, this will change as RNG comes into play now. The rate of early game fights will increase and make the game more action-oriented right from the beginning.

Warzone 2.0 has brought about lots of changes. The game will feature many new advanced combat and movement mechanisms. This will bring in more ways to approach any engagement and will improve gameplay variety. It launches this November 16 on PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

