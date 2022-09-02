New Modern Warfare 2 leak showcase rappelling, upside-down movement, suggests stealth mission, and more

Modern Warfare 2 is mere weeks from launch. As gamers approach its release, we find ourselves amongst many leaks from the game’s campaign. A recent leak by Twitter user @JulesLeakk shared a 33-second clip from the game’s campaign which is likely to be the mission ‘Tower.’

Modern Warfare 2 will be the beginning of the next generation of Call of Duty. With improved graphical fidelity and new audio technology implemented, the developers are promising to deliver “the most advanced Call of Duty” game in the series. The focus on immersion is being at an all-time high.

As revealed previously, the game will introduce advanced AI this time around with realistic movement and decision, the likes of which can be witnessed in both the campaign and the Spec Ops mode. Apart from that, prior leaks suggest advanced vehicle combat system and movement. All this to ensure a truly next-gen Call of Duty experience.

New Modern Warfare 2 clip leaked important details

Rappelling

In this clip, we see the player on top of a skyscraper. He grabs on to the hook and then proceeds to rappel down. This campaign mission featured in the clip, apparently has a hostage situation where the players will have to enter the building by breaching it from outside.

Upside-down movement

The player can in the clip be seen in an upside-down position. However, he keeps holding the weapon suggesting that players will have to engage in combat with weapons in this mission.

As previously revealed by Zied Rieke, the mission ‘Tower’ will feature upside down combat where the gunfights won’t be as simple as boots on the ground. Players will have to have an understanding of how weapon physics works when they are upside down. They will have to compensate for the player’s position as they engage in gunfight.

Insights into the Campaign

This time around, the game features a lot of new movement mechanics but that's not all. As seen from the clip, the movement seems to be smooth and quite stealthy. This could be due to the nature of the mission itself.

Since there is a hostage situation, the mission might involve a stealthy approach to bring the hostage back to safety, while taking down enemies silently. The silencer attached to the weapon is another hint that this is a stealth mission.

As we await Modern Warfare 2’s launch, all these leaks have the fans pretty excited about the upcoming game’s launch. A recent leak also showed us a glimpse of what is likely to be the game's new Ground War map.

Modern Warfare 2 marks the beginning of a new journey for the franchise. The developers are making sure no compromises are being made to deliver the fans of the series a Call of Duty experience unlike before.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is all set and ready for launch this October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

Edited by Srijan Sen