Modern Warfare 2: New Ground War map leaked online

Modern Warfare 2 is just a few weeks away from launch. As we get closer to the game's release, we keep receiving more and more leaks about it.

A new leak by Twitter user JulesLeaks shows what is likely the new Ground War map in Modern Warfare 2.

The upcoming title is one of the most hyped games in 2022. With the recent inclusion of the future Call of Duty titles in the Game Pass, everyone’s eyes are now on the franchise. Fans of COD and Game Pass users are now more excited than ever to see what the future has in store for the series.

Modern Warfare 2 will begin Call of Duty's next chapter. With new graphical upgrades and audio technology improvements, no compromises are being made to make the franchise's next generation truly immersive.

Apart from that, the multiplayer is also going to come with new features, such as Gunsmith, and new game modes such as DMZ.

Modern Warfare 2’s Ground War map

This is our first look at the Ground War map. The leak shows what seems to be a part of the map.

Judging by the looks of it, the map appears to be based in a city. It looks huge, with many buildings clustered together, allowing for intense close-range action. On top of that, we see what appears to be a baseball stadium with open space in the middle.

There's also a long road running aside the buildings and the stadium with a section of the bridge in the middle. The road seems perfect for the new vehicular combat system that will be introduced in Modern Warfare 2.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, "Ground War" is a multiplayer game mode similar to the Conquest mode of Battlefield. It features a maximum of 32v32 matches on specific large maps, vehicular transportation, combat, and squad spawning mechanics.

Players have to hold a 'site.' As more of these sites are captured, the quicker enemy teams lose points.

Although the mode was quite popular at the time of the game's launch, the mode soon lost its shine, with Warzone overshadowing it.

The above leak provides great insight into what users can expect from the upcoming title’s Ground War mode. It is all about how the map is designed, providing them with a big-open sandbox to experiment with different ways to capture and hold sites.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for launch on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

Edited by Ravi Iyer