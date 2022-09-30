When does Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 end?

Being the final season update for Call of Duty: Warzone, Season 5's 'Last Stand' update brought plenty of additions and changes to the game. Along with the latest Battle Pass, weapons and Operators were also added to the popular battle royale title. The 'Last Stand' update featured a villainous theme and brought back numerous iconic villains from the Call of Duty series as new Operators.

The recently released Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, the mid-season update, went online on September 28 and added two new weapons to the game along with Operators, a new game mode, and in-game store bundles. Unfortunately, this will be the last major update the game will be receiving prior to Modern Warfare 2's launch.

Everything that players need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

For context, Season 5 first went live on August 24, 2022 and was well-received by fans, despite the controversial 'Heroes vs Villains' community event that was criticized by the players for being far too stale.

The event saw four classic COD villains returning to the franchise. Raul Menendez and Khal Al-Asad were introduced to the game as part of the Season 5 update and the recent Reloaded update brought back Seraph and Rorke.

When is Warzone Season 5 ending?

Although there is currently no official confirmation from Activision, we can predict a conclusion date based on the ongoing Battle Pass' end date. Season 5 of both WZ (Warzone) and Vanguard is scheduled to end on November 16, 2022.

This is the same date that the game's next iteration, Warzone 2.0, officially goes live. Fans got to see a preview of the title in the Call of Duty: Next event, with the upcoming game marking the end of the line for the current one.

Future of Warzone post Season 5

According to various sources online, the game will stop receiving Battle Passes and seasonal updates after November 16, as developers will focus mainly on the upcoming title. Fortunately, it will continue to receive quality-of-life updates and DLCs. Furthermore, the title will reportedly be renamed to 'Warzone Caldera' on November 28.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ It looks like original Warzone will continue to receive updates/DLC.



Warzone will be renamed to "Warzone Caldera" on November 28th. It looks like original Warzone will continue to receive updates/DLC.Warzone will be renamed to "Warzone Caldera" on November 28th. https://t.co/lA5M84RLS7

While the community was discussing the reasons for the rename, new rumors arrived, suggesting that the maps of Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep will be removed from the game. Presently, in these maps, the fan-favorite 'Resurgence' mode is played, which allows for intense fast-paced action and quick respawns as long as one's teammates are alive. With these maps reportedly being removed, the mode is likely to be discontinued.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope BIG NEWS FOR RESURGENCE MAINS



Rebirth Island AND Fortune's Keep will be REMOVED from Current Warzone following the release of Warzone 2.0. BIG NEWS FOR RESURGENCE MAINSRebirth Island AND Fortune's Keep will be REMOVED from Current Warzone following the release of Warzone 2.0. 🚨 BIG NEWS FOR RESURGENCE MAINS 🚨Rebirth Island AND Fortune's Keep will be REMOVED from Current Warzone following the release of Warzone 2.0. https://t.co/kvuWOj4uiM

Many fans feel that these maps are being removed to help players shift to Warzone 2.0.

Warzone began its journey on March 10, 2020 as a free-to-play battle royale game. Since then, the game has become quite popular among fans of the Call of Duty franchise as well as the battle royale genre. It was initially launched with a map called 'Verdansk', which was a true fan-favorite. However, down the line, the map was removed from the game and replaced with Caldera instead.

Over time, the game saw various community events, with some notable ones being Operation Monarch, Haunting of Verdansk, and the Last Hours of Verdansk.

With many hours spent in the game over the last two years, many fans may feel nostalgic as their favorite game approaches its end.

