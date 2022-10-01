Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 - The beginning of the end and Warzone's future discussed

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 5 Last Stand will be the final season of the popular battle royale game. Since its release back in 2020, the title has gone through several seasons, changes, and additions. Over time, Warzone evolved to become one of the most beloved Call of Duty and battle royale titles.

Officially, the recently released Reloaded update is the last major update for the game. Following this, Activision will be shifting all their focus and efforts onto the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Being the final major update, this marks the beginning of the end of Warzone. Having said that, many fans are curious about the popular game's future.

Call of Duty: Warzone - The past, the present, and the future

History of Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone was released back on March 10, 2020 as a free-to-play battle royale game that shared the same mechanics and game engine as Modern Warfare (2019). Both hardcore as well as newer fans loved the developers' take on the popular genre. Since then, the game has grown in popularity and amassed a large fan base.

Originally launched with the 'Verdansk' map, it featured diverse terrains from forest-infested mountains to crowded city areas. However, later down the line, this map was removed from the game.

On December 8, 2021, a new map called 'Caldera' was introduced to the title, alongside Season One of Call of Duty: Vanguard. At the moment, Warzone's Battle Royale game mode is played on this map and is a major part of the active map pool.

Besides these two main maps, the game also featured two mini maps called Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep, both of which were added to the game after Verdansk. The Resurgence mode is played on these maps, allowing players to engage in intense, fast-paced action with quick respawns as long as their teammates are alive.

Along with Battle Royale and Resurgence, the game also featured a Plunder mode. The objective of this mode is to collect one million in cash as quickly as possible. Unlike the Battle Royale/Resurgence mode, players have unlimited respawns and are able to redeploy with their own loadouts and field upgrades. Plunder was previously played out on the Verdansk map and is presently available in Caldera.

Over the course of the game's lifespan, it featured multiple community events, with some of the most loved and notable of them being Operation Monarch, Haunting of Verdansk, and the Last Hours of Verdansk.

Present state of Warzone

Officially stated to be the final seasonal update for the game, Season 5 arrived on August 24, 2022. It brought several new additions and changes to the title, including new weapons, Operators, and a community event. While the season wasn't massive in terms of content, it planned to bring back four iconic villains from the Call of Duty series to fit the villainous theme of the final season. Raul Menendez and Khaled Al-Asad were two of the villains introduced with the Season 5 update.

On September 28, Season 5 received the Reloaded update. This mid-season update will be the last major update that the game receives before Modern Warfare 2's official launch. The Reloaded patch introduced two new weapons, Operators, a new game mode, and more to the title. Furthermore, this update added the last two villains, Seraph and Rorke, to the game.

Despite being a controversial update with various technical issues and a stale community event, Season 5 is still receiving appreciation and love from the community. After this season's conclusion, Warzone will not receive any future Battle Passes or Season updates.

Future of Warzone

Season 5 ends on November 16 with the launch of Warzone 2.0, marking the end of the current game. While there is currently no official confirmation as to what exactly the game's future entails, various online sources suggest a direction that the game might be headed in soon.

A tweet by Tom Henderson early last month suggests that the game will reportedly be renamed 'Warzone Caldera' on November 28. While the game won't receive major seasonal updates anymore, it will continue to receive quality-of-life updates and possibly minor DLCs.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ It looks like original Warzone will continue to receive updates/DLC.



Warzone will be renamed to "Warzone Caldera" on November 28th. It looks like original Warzone will continue to receive updates/DLC.Warzone will be renamed to "Warzone Caldera" on November 28th. https://t.co/lA5M84RLS7

With major speculation as to why the game is getting renamed, new rumors have arrived, suggesting that the fan-favorite maps of Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep may likely be removed from the game, leaving only the Caldera map.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope BIG NEWS FOR RESURGENCE MAINS



Rebirth Island AND Fortune's Keep will be REMOVED from Current Warzone following the release of Warzone 2.0. BIG NEWS FOR RESURGENCE MAINSRebirth Island AND Fortune's Keep will be REMOVED from Current Warzone following the release of Warzone 2.0. 🚨 BIG NEWS FOR RESURGENCE MAINS 🚨Rebirth Island AND Fortune's Keep will be REMOVED from Current Warzone following the release of Warzone 2.0. https://t.co/kvuWOj4uiM

Currently, the Resurgence mode is played on these two maps. If they are removed, this game mode could possibly be removed as well. With it being one of the most played modes in-game, it will likely make the community unhappy. Many fans feel that this is a deliberate move by the developers to get players to shift to Warzone 2.0.

After spending hours in Warzone over the last two years, players may feel nostalgic as their favorite Call of Duty game approaches its end. Nevertheless, many fans now eagerly await new information and developments about the upcoming Warzone 2.0.

