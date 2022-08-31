Warzone Season 5 Last Stand: Top 5 SMGs for Fortune’s Keep

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone brought massive changes to the SMG weapon class. With further nerfs to Marco 5 and Armaguerra 43, guns such as the PPSh-41 are returning as meta. The final season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard also featured a brand new SMG called the RA 225 that boasts an incredible rate of fire.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



New Community Event - Heroes vs. Villains, a new Mode, new Weapons, Gameplay additions, new Operators, lots of adjustments, and more!



The Patch Notes are available at: #Warzone Season Five launches at 9AM PST!New Community Event - Heroes vs. Villains, a new Mode, new Weapons, Gameplay additions, new Operators, lots of adjustments, and more!The Patch Notes are available at: bit.ly/3wssVD0 📢 #Warzone Season Five launches at 9AM PST!New Community Event - Heroes vs. Villains, a new Mode, new Weapons, Gameplay additions, new Operators, lots of adjustments, and more! The Patch Notes are available at: bit.ly/3wssVD0 https://t.co/F4DP0PR3zT

Warzone’s latest map, called Fortune’s Keep, was released with Season 4 “Mercenaries of Fortune,” and is now fairly appreciated by players. Larger than Rebirth Island, Fortune’s Keep provides versatile gunfights that are suitable for SMGs and other full-auto weapons.

The five best SMGs for Fortune’s Keep in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

With the latest update to SMGs on August 24, 2022, Raven Software made tons of adjustments to the close-range meta weapons by tweaking not only their base performance but also attachments with a higher pick rate. Raven Software addressed the following changes with this statement:

"We’re making some adjustments to widen the Close Range meta even further by making additional changes to the best performers, and giving some much needed attention to some old favorites."

While Armaguerra 43, Marco 5, and H4 Blixen were the most prominent weapons to be affected by this balancing, guns such as Fennec, P90, and Striker 45 from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are facing a resurgence with their latest buffs.

With that being said, here are the top five SMGs for Fortune’s Keep during Call of Duty Season 5 Last Stand:

1) PPSh-41 (Vanguard)

Some of the available blueprints for the PPSh-41 in-game (Image via Activision)

Returning to the close range meta, the PPSh-41 takes the number one spot due to its consistent performance, despite the initial nerf.

Along with a decent rate of fire and high bullet count per magazine, the Vanguard PPSh-41 is also incredibly accurate with hipfire spray. The following is the best loadout for the Vanguard PPSh-41:

PPSh-41 recommended attachments

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

2) Armaguerra 43

Some of the available blueprints for the Armaguerra 43 in-game (Image via Activision)

The Armaguerra 43 witnessed a massive surge in pick rate with its recent buff with the Season 4 Reloaded update. While the sub-machine gun did get nerfed in Season 5, most of the balance was focused on its attachments. Hence, it still managed to retain its spot in the top three.

The following is the best loadout for the Armaguerra 43 in Warzone Season 5:

Armaguerra 43 recommended attachments

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Imerito 180mm Short

Imerito 180mm Short Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags

8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - Quick

3) Marco 5

Some of the available blueprints for the Marco 5 in-game (Image via Activision)

Marco 5 is almost in a neck-to-neck battle with Armguerra 43 in Warzone Season 5. Released in Season 4, Marco 5 is a great mid-range sub-machine gun with great handling and stability, allowing for more accuracy with its 64-round magazine.

The following is the best Marco 5 loadout during Season 5 of Warzone:

Marco 5 recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 240mm VL

Botti 240mm VL Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: Quick

4) H4 Blixen

Some of the available blueprints for the H4 Blixen in-game (Image via Activision)

Since its release in Season 3 Reloaded, H4 Blixen has been one of the most popular guns in the Warzone meta scene. With an above-average win-rate and K/D, it's still a viable pick. However, it's become somewhat weaker after receiving multiple nerfs throughout the season.

The following is the best H4 Blixen build in Season 5 of Warzone:

H4 Blixen recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Barrel: Bergstrom 17” F3

Bergstrom 17” F3 Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Stock: Bergstrom MB

Bergstrom MB Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

5) Bullfrog (Black Ops Cold War)

Some of the available blueprints for the Bullfrog in-game (Image via Activision)

Bullfrog, originally PP-Bizon, is the only non-Vanguard SMG to make it onto this list. While Fennec and P90 did receive buffs this season, Bullfrog outshines the former because of its consistent rate of fire, minimal recoil, and great damage per magazine.

The following is the best Bullfrog build for Warzone Season 5:

Bullfrog recommended attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 7.4" Task Force

7.4" Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is currently playable on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul