Warzone Season 5 Last Stand: Top 5 SMGs for Fortune's Keep

A look into the top 5 SMGs for Fortune
A look into the top five SMGs for Fortune's Keep in Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)
Sobuj Sarkar
Sobuj Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Aug 31, 2022 01:23 AM IST

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone brought massive changes to the SMG weapon class. With further nerfs to Marco 5 and Armaguerra 43, guns such as the PPSh-41 are returning as meta. The final season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard also featured a brand new SMG called the RA 225 that boasts an incredible rate of fire.

📢 #Warzone Season Five launches at 9AM PST!New Community Event - Heroes vs. Villains, a new Mode, new Weapons, Gameplay additions, new Operators, lots of adjustments, and more! The Patch Notes are available at: bit.ly/3wssVD0 https://t.co/F4DP0PR3zT

Warzone’s latest map, called Fortune’s Keep, was released with Season 4 “Mercenaries of Fortune,” and is now fairly appreciated by players. Larger than Rebirth Island, Fortune’s Keep provides versatile gunfights that are suitable for SMGs and other full-auto weapons.

The five best SMGs for Fortune’s Keep in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

With the latest update to SMGs on August 24, 2022, Raven Software made tons of adjustments to the close-range meta weapons by tweaking not only their base performance but also attachments with a higher pick rate. Raven Software addressed the following changes with this statement:

"We’re making some adjustments to widen the Close Range meta even further by making additional changes to the best performers, and giving some much needed attention to some old favorites."

While Armaguerra 43, Marco 5, and H4 Blixen were the most prominent weapons to be affected by this balancing, guns such as Fennec, P90, and Striker 45 from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are facing a resurgence with their latest buffs.

With that being said, here are the top five SMGs for Fortune’s Keep during Call of Duty Season 5 Last Stand:

1) PPSh-41 (Vanguard)

Some of the available blueprints for the PPSh-41 in-game (Image via Activision)
Returning to the close range meta, the PPSh-41 takes the number one spot due to its consistent performance, despite the initial nerf.

Along with a decent rate of fire and high bullet count per magazine, the Vanguard PPSh-41 is also incredibly accurate with hipfire spray. The following is the best loadout for the Vanguard PPSh-41:

PPSh-41 recommended attachments

  • Muzzle - Recoil Booster
  • Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P
  • Optics - Slate Reflector
  • Stock - Removed Stock
  • Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip
  • Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags
  • Ammunition - Subsonic
  • Rear Grip - Taped Grip
  • Perk 1 - Fleet
  • Perk 2 - Quick

2) Armaguerra 43

Some of the available blueprints for the Armaguerra 43 in-game (Image via Activision)
The Armaguerra 43 witnessed a massive surge in pick rate with its recent buff with the Season 4 Reloaded update. While the sub-machine gun did get nerfed in Season 5, most of the balance was focused on its attachments. Hence, it still managed to retain its spot in the top three.

The following is the best loadout for the Armaguerra 43 in Warzone Season 5:

Armaguerra 43 recommended attachments

  • Muzzle - Recoil Booster
  • Barrel - Imerito 180mm Short
  • Optics - Slate Reflector
  • Stock - Imerito TA Skeletal
  • Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal
  • Magazine - 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags
  • Ammunition - Subsonic
  • Rear Grip - Taped Grip
  • Perk 1 - Hardscope
  • Perk 2 - Quick

3) Marco 5

Some of the available blueprints for the Marco 5 in-game (Image via Activision)
Marco 5 is almost in a neck-to-neck battle with Armguerra 43 in Warzone Season 5. Released in Season 4, Marco 5 is a great mid-range sub-machine gun with great handling and stability, allowing for more accuracy with its 64-round magazine.

The following is the best Marco 5 loadout during Season 5 of Warzone:

Marco 5 recommended attachments

  • Muzzle: Recoil Booster
  • Barrel: Botti 240mm VL
  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Stock: Imerito FR
  • Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
  • Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum
  • Ammunition: Subsonic
  • Rear Grip: Taped Grip
  • Perk 1: Momentum
  • Perk 2: Quick

4) H4 Blixen

Some of the available blueprints for the H4 Blixen in-game (Image via Activision)
Since its release in Season 3 Reloaded, H4 Blixen has been one of the most popular guns in the Warzone meta scene. With an above-average win-rate and K/D, it's still a viable pick. However, it's become somewhat weaker after receiving multiple nerfs throughout the season.

The following is the best H4 Blixen build in Season 5 of Warzone:

H4 Blixen recommended attachments

  • Muzzle: Recoil Booster
  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Barrel: Bergstrom 17” F3
  • Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
  • Stock: Bergstrom MB
  • Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag
  • Ammunition: Hollow Point
  • Rear Grip: Taped Grip
  • Perk 1: Fleet
  • Perk 2: Quick

5) Bullfrog (Black Ops Cold War)

Some of the available blueprints for the Bullfrog in-game (Image via Activision)
Bullfrog, originally PP-Bizon, is the only non-Vanguard SMG to make it onto this list. While Fennec and P90 did receive buffs this season, Bullfrog outshines the former because of its consistent rate of fire, minimal recoil, and great damage per magazine.

The following is the best Bullfrog build for Warzone Season 5:

Bullfrog recommended attachments

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 7.4" Task Force
  • Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
  • Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is currently playable on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

