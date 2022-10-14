All campaign rewards for Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 revealed

Modern Warfare 2 is still stirring up the community with news related to the open beta, and while fans may have a lot to fret about, Infinity Ward keeps bringing on optimistic news.

While fans of the franchise eagerly await the finished game, developers have promised numerous rewards for those who finish all the campaign missions.

Furthermore, players can get early access to the campaign if they pre-order the game. Thanks to eight days of early access, one can quickly receive all the bonus rewards ahead of the game's official release. This gives them a substantial headstart when multiplayer modes finally drop.

Hence, this article lists all the confirmed campaign rewards featured in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Campaign rewards include operators, weapon blueprints, and more in Modern Warfare 2

Featured Campaign Rewards in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via callofduty.com)

Campaign modes in the Call of Duty franchise rarely disappoint. Infinity Ward tries to promote it through a long list of rewards that can be unlocked as you progress through all of the missions in Modern Warfare 2.

Adding to their promotion, they decided to give early access to players who preordered the game digitally. This makes a world of difference in competitive games like Call of Duty titles. Notably, it will encourage players to quickly buy the game and complete the campaign missions as soon as possible to have better operator skins and weapon blueprints.

Base Operators as Campaign Rewards (Image via callofduty.com)

Excluding cosmetics and early access to some chosen weapon attachments, Infinity Ward has also offered several Double XP/Double Weapon XP tokens, which last for 30 to 60 minutes upon activation. A detailed list of all the campaign rewards in Modern Warfare 2 is provided below:

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30-Minute Double XP Token

30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chain linked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30-Minute Double XP Token

30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

One of the most exciting rewards here is the Union Guard Weapon Blueprint, which is known as the signature weapon choice of Captain Price. Loaded with four pre-equipped attachments, Infinity Ward claims that this particular weapon loadout can significantly boost stability while aiming.

Notably, Aim OP-V4 Reflex Optic, SZ 1MW PEQ Laser, FSS Covert V Silencer on the Muzzle, and Lockgrip Precision-40 Underbarrel Vertical Grip have been used as attachments to the gun.

These additions also improve horizontal and vertical recoil control while implementing sound suppression and a clear weapon sight.

Final thoughts

The campaign rewards in Modern Warfare 2 can be unlocked at any time after its release. However, players who pre-ordered the game should indeed consider getting a headstart by completing its campaign. This will also introduce one to the revised and polished game mechanics, which will be monumental in their quest to dominate in multiplayer modes.

