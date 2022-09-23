Modern Warfare 2 gameplay: Best controller settings to dominate the beta access

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is expected to be more competitive than the previous games of the series solely because of the supposedly lower TTK (Time to Kill) and new movement mechanics. However, experienced players might adjust pretty quickly as they are comfortable with their button layouts and in-game settings.

As players quickly adapt to the new mechanics featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, combining the previously tried and tested settings with new experiences in the Open Beta is the most optimal choice. To succeed in competitive FPS games, one must make use of all the customizability settings for controllers available at hand.

Hence, this article lists the best controller settings for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to ensure that players master their aim and movement skills in competitive multiplayer.

Best controller settings for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to master the new game mechanics

Input Controller Settings

Button Layout Preset – Tactical Flipped

Flip L1/R1 with L2/R2 – On

Controller vibration – Off

Stick layout preset – Default

Trigger Effect – Off

With the power to eliminate opponents instantly, players can't afford to waste any time. While button layouts are based on player preferences, Tactical Flipped provides a competitive advantage as the R1 trigger can be used more quickly compared to the R2 trigger. Furthermore, being able to slide with the thumbsticks allows better control and fluid movement.

Some veteran players may even be comfortable with the L1 and R1 triggers, thanks to the default configuration back on PS3. However, the controller vibration and trigger effect distract them from efficiently landing shots on enemies. The stick layout is up to preference, but for most of the player base, the default one works best.

Best Aiming Settings for Controller

Horizontal stick sensitivity – High 7/ High 8

Vertical stick sensitivity – High 7/ High 8

Sensitivity multiplier – Default

Vertical Aim Axis – Default

ADS sensitivity multiplier – 0.70 - 0.90

Left stick minimum input deadzone – 0

Right stick minimum input deadzone – 0

The safest choice when it comes to sensitivity would be close to a seven or eight. One may feel uncomfortable when it is high, but Modern Warfare 2 follows fast-paced gunplay, and switching targets quickly is an absolute necessity.

However, precision is also important, which can be kept in check with a slightly lower ADS Sensitivity Multiplier.

Other settings like Vertical Aim Axis and Sensitivity Multiplier are better left untouched as they can do more harm than good to the overall gameplay in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.

Best Gameplay Settings for Controller

Aim Down Sight Behavior – Hold

Automatic Sprint – Automatic Tactical Sprint

Interact/Reload Behavior – Tap to Reload

Armour Plate Behavior – Apply One

Equipment Behavior – Hold

Weapon Mount Activation – ADS + Melee

Target Aim Assist - On

Aim Assist Type - Default

Aim Response Curve Type - Dynamic

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier -- .90

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing -- INSTANT

Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom -- OFF

Inputs Deadzone - as per deadzone on the controller

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior -- Toggle

Tactical Sprint Behavior -- Double Tap

For the smoothest gameplay experience, players need to stay agile and unpredictable. Time wasted on mechanics like "Hold to Reload" and "Aim Down Sight Behavior on Tap" can be saved by analyzing the game mechanics quickly. The settings listed above will efficiently remove excess time lost on interactions and improve aiming consistency.

Final Thoughts

As one gets accustomed to the movement and aiming mechanics of Modern Warfare 2, lobbies will get more difficult to dominate. Following this guide will prepare controller players to be one step ahead of their enemies.

Some gamers also use enhanced controllers to gain a competitive advantage over others and this guide will help them push their limits in every game mode as well.

