First-person vs third-person in Modern Warfare 2: Which playstyle is best suited for you

Modern Warfare 2 recently opened the 'Early Access' gates for fans who pre-ordered the highly anticipated game. Activision boasts a brand new addition to their latest franchise entry, with Modern Warfare 2 now featuring a third-person perspective option.

This addition of a third-person view mode, along with the default first-person perspective, is making waves within the Call of Duty Community. Many players are already experimenting with the new third-person mode to better understand the differences and gameplay mechanics involved.

This article will discuss the first-person and third-person modes in-depth and reveal which playstyles work better with each of them.

Modern Warfare 2: First and third-person view modes

The latest Call of Duty title has a separate third-person view mode in-game for players interested in trying it out. Selecting it changes the viewing perspective for different game modes and matches the player with others who have chosen the same option.

First-person mode

The first-person view is the classic Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 perspective that has been present in the Call of Duty saga for years. It allows players to experience the game through the eyes of their in-game characters. The camera angles are situated at the head level, enabling players to only see their hands while looking forward.

For both new and veteran Call of Duty players, this is the only perspective they have experienced since the beginning of the franchise. This view mode brings out the realistic nature of the battlefield and is perfect for players who enjoy the fast-paced old-school Call of Duty multiplayer modes.

Third-person mode

The third-person view is a brand new feature added to Modern Warfare 2. Normally, this perspective is only available while driving vehicles in Warzone. This allows the player to see their in-game character from behind. This view gives players a better look at their character's surroundings and is a rather unique experience for the Call of Duty community in general.

Some players dislike fast-paced Modern Warfare 2 matches because of how unpredictable corners in the game's map can be. The ability to stay behind cover and look over your character's shoulder can be of great use to these players. It allows them to enjoy the game at their own pace and secure kills more easily, which will surely boost morale.

Weapon classes that compliment the view modes

First-person mode

Weapon choices play a significant role in different viewing modes. To avoid being an easy target, players should always try to combine multiple movement mechanics. This makes heavier weapons less preferable and lighter weapon classes such as SMGs a far better option in the first-person mode.

The maneuverability and faster Aim-Down Sights (ADS) time allows players to deal with sudden enemy encounters more easily, with this mode encouraging close-quarter combat.

Third-person mode

The third-person view mode is great for players who love buckling up their sniper rifles and other medium-long range guns, even on smaller or cramped maps. Assault rifles and SMGs are the most common choices in previous games, but being a patient sniper is rare. Being able to easily see one's surroundings while sniping is a great encouraging element for the community to use high-risk, high-reward weapons more often.

At the same time, this mode promotes hip firing far more than the first-person mode. Various content creators have already begun dropping entertaining videos involving the use of Juggernaut Suits alongside heavy weapons to great effect in the third-person mode.

Call of Duty's latest franchise entry has been well-received by the community, even though it's still in its beta phase. Fans are already excited for its official final release on October 28, 2022. In general, we can safely assume that the new era for Call of Duty has begun.

