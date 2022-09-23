Modern Warfare 2 beta “crashing in PS4/PS5 CE-108255-1 error”: What is it and how to possibly fix it

The Modern Warfare 2 beta seems to be riddled with various performance issues across its multiple platforms of PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Players have been reporting a significant number of bugs and error codes that lead to the game crashing on their systems, which does not allow them to enjoy the beta phase of the highly anticipated latest Call of Duty title.

Although every platform seems to be facing issues, many PS4 and PS5 users, in particular, are receiving the "CE-108255-1" error message every time the beta crashes on their consoles.

A large number of console owners have reported this error, and unfortunately, since Modern Warfare 2 is still in its beta stage, there is no permanent solution to this issue yet.

Fortunately, there are a few temporary fixes that PlayStation users will be able to try out, and today’s guide will detail those potential solutions for the CE-108255-1 error in the Modern Warfare 2 beta.

Troubleshooting the “crashing in PS4/PS5 CE-108255-1 error” in Modern Warfare 2 beta

Interestingly, the PS4 and PS5 consoles have separate temporary solutions to the “crashing in PS4/PS5 CE-108255-1 error” in Modern Warfare 2 beta.

1) For PS4

PlayStation 4 users should follow these steps to possibly fix this error in the game:

You must first turn off your console, and then press and hold the power button for a few seconds.

As soon as the console beeps a second time, you can release the button and the console will automatically enter “Safe Mode”.

With the help of a USB cable, you will have to plug your DualShock 4 controllers into the console and press the PlayStation button on it.

Modern Warfare 2 beta players must then search for the “5: Rebuild Database” option. Clicking on this will reveal a set of instructions, which you must follow to complete the process.

Rebuilding the game's database has proven to be quite successful for PS4 owners, when it comes to fixing the “crashing in PS4/PS5 CE-108255-1 error” in Modern Warfare beta.

2) For PS5

For the PS5, however, the process is slightly different, and players will be required to follow certain steps to fix the CE-108255-1 error:

You will first be required to delete the game from your console by going to Settings, then Storage, and then clicking on the Uninstall option.

After re-installing the game, you must launch the PS5 in “Safe Mode”. You can do that by turning off the console by holding the power button for three seconds. The indicator will blink as it turns off.

Once it is switched off, you will have to press and hold the power button once again, and then release it after hearing the second beep. After connecting your DualSense controller to the console with an USB cable, you must head to Settings.

In Settings, you should navigate to System, then System Software, and finally click on the Reset PS5 option. It should be noted that you must keep a back up of all your saved files on the cloud or a hard drive before rebuilding the PS5 data base.

If the above steps fail to fix the “crashing in PS4/PS5 CE-108255-1 error” in Modern Warfare 2 beta, players are then advised to reach out to PlayStation Support and file a complaint docket.

