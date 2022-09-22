Modern Warfare 2: How to create a class?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has already gone through its first Open Beta phase for PlayStations 4 and 5. The next one will start soon and will be available for all platforms - PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Infinity Ward introduced a new Heads-Up Display for the menu as well as a new Gunsmith system. Many players who tried the first Open Beta phase felt that the new modifications were complicated.

This article is aimed at guiding players to build their own custom class in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 custom weapon class creation

Navigating to Weapons Tab

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 brought multiple visual changes to the game menu and the interactive HUD. It is the first time that a title from the Call of Duty saga has introduced such a huge change and it has confused the players.

The most baffling part for the player base seems to be reaching the custom loadout menu. When the game boots up, users will initially be on the “Home” screen. The weapon tab is available directly at the top of the screen and can be accessed from there.

However, once you dive into a match, the game goes back to the Game Mode page. From there, the weapons tab cannot be directly accessed. You must click on the multi-tab icon that is at the top-right of the screen and select “Home” to return to the main screen. The weapons tab is accessible from there.

Weapons Tab

The weapons tab will show three additional options when accessed - Multiplayer Loadout, Killstreaks, and Vehicle Customization. Each of these options further expands into its own domains where one can tweak different pieces of equipment according to their needs.

Multiplayer Loadout

The Multiplayer Loadout option takes you to the menu where custom loadouts can be configured. There may be some default loadouts that will be visible in the menu. This screen can be used to create custom loadout slots by clicking on the "plus icon" present at the bottom-left.

This creates an empty slot and lets you choose a primary weapon, a secondary weapon, one lethal and tactical, a Perk Package, and an individual Field Upgrade for every custom class. You can select and modify each element you see fit as long as they are unlocked.

Custom perk packages can also be created in the same menu by entering the perk packages option. One can also copy and create a different custom class and edit those later as and when required.

Killstreaks

Killstreaks are also separately available in the weapons tab in Modern Warfare 2. These can be equipped and customized according to the taste and gameplay styles of different players. Different killstreaks can be unlocked by playing the game and reaching higher levels, upon which new unlocked killstreaks can be equipped.

Vehicle Customization

The Vehicle Customization tab includes all of the available vehicles in Modern Warfare 2 including ground, water, and airborne ones. The customization can be done in terms of the color/skin, the sound of the horn, and the audio of the vehicles. These customizations are only applicable when the element is available to equip.

With this, the article covers the crucial points every player playing the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare Open Beta phases should know. A custom-made loadout that complements the player's approach to the game enables an easier victory. This should enable you to gain the upper hand needed to overcome difficult lobbies and emerge victorious.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far