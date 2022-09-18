Modern Warfare 2: How to kill enemies with the Inflatable Decoy

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has entered the Open Beta stage and has received some nifty new additions from Infinity Ward. One such Field Upgrade is the Inflatable Decoy. The throwable and deployable pieces of equipment have always been able to hit enemy players since they have their hitboxes.

A player successfully took down an enemy player by utilizing the Inflatable Decoy Field Upgrade. The decoy seems to damage enemy players and secure a full kill on their own.

An Inflatable Decoy works efficiently in boosting kills in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is currently in its Open Beta phase for PlayStation 4 and 5. The game is available to fans who pre-ordered it and received access codes for the same from September 16.

The Call of Duty community always finds unbelievable new methods to send players to graves. These players would rather toss a grenade from five yards away than point aim and shoot their enemies.

Modern Warfare 2 has once again presented the players with an amusing toy to play around it. It was introduced as a Field Upgrade. The Inflatable Decoy is a Defensive Archetype. It is triggered by proximity and can also be inflated manually.

A Twitter user, @itsHunterTV, was the first to post a video of him securing a kill using the Inflatable Decoy.

Players will first need to equip the Inflatable Decoy as their Field Upgrade. The players will then have to wait for the perfect enemy to walk in on them or chase them into a room, preferably.

It is important to note that players will have to throw the Inflatable Decoy directly in a position such that the enemy player is standing on top of it.

If the enemy player does not notice the decoy device under their feet, it will automatically deploy after a delay, instantly killing them with its violent inflating.

Players can also manually inflate the decoy by pressing the Field Upgrade command again after deploying it for faster activation of the gadget.

The enemy players killed by this method will likely be less than happy with the recap showing them exactly what happened. Being instantly destroyed by the Inflatable Decoy, which is nothing more than a Combatant-shaped Kevlar Balloon, will raise some concerns among players.

Activision is holding these Beta phases precisely so players can find exploits that the developers and testers might have missed. Activision may rework the Field Upgrade in hopes of avoiding its abuse in lobbies.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will feature the same weapons and equipment, including Field Upgrades. Watching how this new saga unfolds with such stunts already surfacing on the internet will be a treat. Fans are excited to experience the new era of the upcoming Call of Duty titles.

