5 games that might be showcased at PlayStation State of Play (September 2022)

PlayStation has announced the State of Play event that will showcase new reveals and updates for PS4, PS5 and the upcoming PSVR2. Although PlayStation has not confirmed what games and updates, it will be showcased during the upcoming event.

The publishing giant has hinted at new game reveals, updates on already announced titles and a few surprises for PlayStation fans.

The event was specualted to be held by the end of August 2022, however, neither PlayStation nor any of its first-party development studios confirmed the rumor.

With PlayStation's biggest flagship title, God of War Ragnarok, releasing in just a couple of months, players were anticipating a State of Play event that would finally showcase extended gameplay for the upcoming sequel to the phenomenal God of War (2018).

PlayStation usually holds a dedicated State of Play for its upcoming first-party flagship games. However, the recently announced event is not dedicated to just God of War Ragnarok, but will also feature some of PlayStation's upcoming new titles, for 2023 and beyond. While there is no confirmation of the titles that will be showcased during the State of Play event, fans can already speculate on a few that might show up.

Here are 5 games that PlayStation might showcase during the September 2022's State of Play.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions, given none of these games have been specifically confirmed by PlayStation to be making an appearance during the event.

Five games that PlayStation might showcase during the upcoming State of Play

1) Resident Evil Village (PSVR2)

Resident Evil Village is easily one of the best games released last year, featuring elements from two of the series' most beloved titles, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil 4. Much like its predecessor, RE: Village is played from a first-person perspective for a more personal and visceral horror experience.

However, to everyone's surprise, the game did not come with the option for virtual reality (VR), something that Capcom was applauded for implementing in Resident Evil 7. After the recent announcement of PlayStation's next PSVR accessory, aptly called PSVR2, Capcom finally gave fans what they have been asking for since Village's launch, a VR mode for the game.

Given Resident Evil Village's VR inclusion is timed-exclusive to Sony's PSVR2 for the PS5, it is safe to assume that the game might make its appearance during the State of Play event. This would also be the perfect opportunity for Capcom to showcase both the VR gameplay of Resident Evil Village as well as the upcoming DLC, Shadows of Rose, which releases next month, on October 10, 2022.

2) Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

The original Crisis Core, released for the PSP back in 2007, is an underrated masterpiece in the Final Fantasy series. The game is set in the same universe as the 1997's phenomenal Final Fantasy 7, but is a prequel to the game, featuring Zack Fair as the protagonist.

The game was recently announced as a remaster coming to PS4 and PS5 in late 2022. However, nothing more has been heard about the game since then. Although not on the scale of 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Crisis Core is still a massive upgrade over the original title's visuals and gameplay systems.

While neither Square Enix nor PlayStation has confirmed anything regarding the game or its inclusion in the upcoming State of Play, given the title has not been delayed to next year, PlayStation's upcoming digital event is the best place to showcase the game before giving a concrete release date.

3) Final Fantasy XVI

The next big, mainline installment in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI also has a very high chance of appearing during the State of Play event.

The game was last showcased by Square Enix during the series' 25th anniversary celebrations, with a three-minute long trailer that gave fans a glimpse at the game's narrative and action-packed gameplay, as well as the gods inhabiting the world.

Since then, there have been no further updates regarding the game, which is scheduled for release in the summer of 2023, exclusively for the PS5. State of Play is the perfect platform for Square Enix to showcase more of the game, its immaculate combat system, world, and characters.

4) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man and the spin-off title Marvel's Soider-Man Miles Morales are easily some of the best titles in the superhero sub-genre of action games.

Released in 2018, Marvel's Spider-Man immediately garnered widespread acclaim from both fans and critics alike, with praise being levied on the game's amazing narrative, exciting combat system and one of the best traversal systems in any open-world game to date.

Naturally, players were more than excited for a sequel to the game, which was officially announced in 2020, during a similar State of Play event, with a confirmed release window of 2023.

Since then, neither Insomniac nor PlayStation have come forward with any information regarding the title, which makes it much more likely for them to finally showcase the title during the upcoming State of Play event.

5) God of War Ragnarok

Easily the most anticipated game of 2022, alongside FromSoftware's Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok, is most likely going to get a lengthy gameplay presentation during the upcoming State of Play event.

This is also backed by the fact that the game is due to be released in less than two months' time, and it has hardly been marketed by PlayStation, which is really shocking, given the hype and anticipation surrounding the game.

Announced way back in 2020, God of War Ragnarok only recently gave players a glimpse at the improved gameplay systems from the 2018 original, via exclusive coverage from gaming media outlet Gameinformer.

Naturally, fans were more than disappointed with Sony's negligible marking push for one of their biggest flagship titles of 2022.

Unlike the God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, another first-party exclusive that was released this year, had a dedicated State of Play more than six months before the game's launch, showcasing the game's new gameplay features and few, setting and more.

God of War Ragnarok comes out on November 9, 2022 for PS5 and PS4, however, so far, the game has only received two trailers, one being the announcement trailer and the other being a short, cinematic trailer that was released to mark the beginning of the game's pre-order.

Hopefully, the upcoming State of Play event changes that, with an extended gameplay showcase for the title.

