5 things to know before pre-ordering God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok, the highly anticipated sequel to Santa Monica Studios' stellar single-player story-driven masterpiece from 2018, is right around the corner. Fans have been eagerly awaiting information from Sony or Santa Monica Studios since the game's initial reveal in 2021.

PlayStation, on July 6, 2022, offered a concrete release date for the game with a beautiful trailer depicting the many adversities Kratos and Atreus will face during their journey in God of War Ragnarok. The game is set to be released on November 9, 2022, for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

The pre-ordering feature has already gone live for Ragnarok, with a plethora of digital and physical editions to choose from. Here are five things players should know before they pre-order God of War Ragnarok.

Things to know before pre-ordering God of War Ragnarok, including game versions and prices

5) Pricing of the different Digital Editions of the game

Much like the PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok will be available in three different editions via the PlayStation Store. These are:

The Standard Edition for PS5: $69.99

The Standard Edition for PS4: $59.99

The Digital Deluxe Edition for both PS5 & PS4: $79.99

Pre-ordering any of these editions will entitle players to the following:

Risen Snow Armor for Kratos (Cosmetic)

Risen Snow Tunic for Atreus (Cosmetic)

The Digital Deluxe Edition with all its contents (Image via PlayStation)

Apart from that, the Digital Deluxe Edition will particularly include:

God of War Raganrok full game for PS5 & PS4

Darkdale Armor for Kratos (Cosmetic)

Darkdale Attire for Atreus (Cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handle for Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for Leviathan Axe

Official Digital Soundtrack

Official Mini Artbook

Set of Avatar for PS5 & PS4

PlayStation 4 Theme

4) Collector's Editions of the game and their pricing

Apart from the standard and deluxe editions of the game, there are also two Collector's Editions for God of War Ragnarok: the regular Collector's Edition and the Jotnar Edition. Both include a number of exclusive physical goodies along with a digital copy of the game.

The Collector's Edition with all its contents (Image via PlayStation)

The Collector's Edition will include the following:

Printed code for the full God of War Ragnarok game for PS5 & PS4.

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) - The Steelbook Display Case depicts the rendition of the Bear and the Wolf.

2" Vanir Twins Carvings - In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

Dwarven Dice Set - This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in adice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil (the World Tree) on the outside.

16" Mjolnir Replica - A highly detailed replica of Thor's signature weapon from the game.

The Jotnar Edition with all its contents (Image via PlayStation)

The more expensive Jotnar Edition includes the following:

Printed code for the full God of War Ragnarok game for PS5 & PS4.

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included).

7-inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary - This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary.

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin set - Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus, respectively.

The Legendary Draupnir Ring - A ring from Norse Mythology, the legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag.

Brok's Dice Set - This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers' brand.

Yggdrasil Cloth Map - This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the brances and roots of Yggdrasil.

2" Vanir Twin Carvings.

16" Mjolnir Replica.

Along with all this physical content, both these editions will also contain voucher codes for the Digital Deluxe Edition extras.

Also, both the Collector's as well as the Jotnar Editions of the game come housed in a beautiful box representing the Knowledge Keeper's Shrine. These are the shrines that Kratos and Atreus came across in 2018's God of War, depicting the tale of a powerful Giant Sorceress, Groa, who was the first to have a vision of Ragnarok.

At the time of writing, the actual prices for both the editions have not been revealed by PlayStation, but they are speculated to be $200 for the Collector's Edition and $260 for the Jotnar Edition.

3) Upgrading the PS4 version of the game to PS5 version

God of War Ragnarok, being a cross-generation title that is being released simultaneously on both the current generation PS5 and the last generation PS4 consoles, will feature an upgrade path that players that purchase the PS4 version can use to upgrade their game to the PS5 version once they get their hands on Sony's new console.

However, unlike the last few cross-generation PlayStation exclusives, upgrading God of War Ragnarok will come with a price tag of $10 for Standard Edition owners. The Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector's Edition, and Jotnar Edition owners will receive the upgrade for free as these versions are already much more expensive than the Standard Edition.

2) PlayStation 5 enhancements

Ragnarok is built from the ground up to take full advantage of the new PlayStation hardware. With fast loading times and more attention to detail, the game will be a marvelous experience on PlayStation 5.

God of War Ragnarok will have the following features on the PlayStation 5 console:

Lightning-Fast load times using the power of the SSD.

Stunning visuals with support for 4K HDR.

Smooth gameplay with performance mode that targets a stable 60 FPS experience.

Support for the DualSense Controller's Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers.

Support for 3D audio using the PlayStation 5's Tempest 3D AudioTech on supported headsets.

1) Do players need to play the previous games in the series to understand God of War Rangnarok?

God of War Ragnarok, for the most part, is an individual game that does not require players to have played the previous games in the series, especially the Greek era games. However, due to Ragnarok being a direct sequel to 2018's God of War, it's highly recommended that players know the story of that game.

There are a lot of returning characters whose arcs were thoroughly explored in the 2018 title, like the Dwarf brothers Brok & Sindri and the Witch of the Woods, Freya.

God of War is already a flagship title for PlayStation 4. The game was also added to the PS Plus Collection for PS5 owners and is a part of PS Plus Extra. Moreover, the title is currently available to PC players as well. Given how easily accessible the title is, it's a good idea to jump into this one before going for the next one. That said, it's definitely not a necessity.

God of War Ragnarok is also the finale of Kratos' Norse Mythology arc, which makes the game even more intriguing for fans of the 2018 title. It will be really interesting to see how the game wraps up the finale of the new God of War saga and what lies ahead for Kratos and Atreus in the future.

