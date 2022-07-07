God of War Ragnarok Jötnar Edition includes Thor's Hammer Mjolnir: All editions, pre-order date, bonuses, and more

God of War Ragnarok has finally unveiled its release date set for this November. The game will conclude the epic Norse saga, tying together the story threads from the previous title. Alongside the release date, PlayStation has also unveiled the different editions and pre-order dates for the title.

God of War Ragnarok is the sequel to the 2018 God of War which served as a soft reboot of the franchise. The title told a new tale of familiar characters in the reimagining of an iconic pantheon.

PlayStation @PlayStation Get a glimpse of the dangers Kratos and Atreus will face in the new Father and Son CG trailer for God of War Ragnarök. Get a glimpse of the dangers Kratos and Atreus will face in the new Father and Son CG trailer for God of War Ragnarök. https://t.co/usXAl2v32t

God of War Ragnarok pre-order starts on July 15

God of War Ragnarok is available on PS4 and PS5. Similar to previous PlayStation titles, the PS4 version is priced at $60, and the PS5 version will be available at $70.

Players who buy the title on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for $10. While fans will be able to play the PS4 version on their PS5, features such as a higher resolution and high refresh rate are expected to be locked behind the paywall.

Watch the full video, plus pre-order info: Behold, a god’s hammer. God of War Ragnarök Jötnar Edition comes with a 16" replica of Thor's hammer.Watch the full video, plus pre-order info: play.st/3alRwS6 Behold, a god’s hammer. God of War Ragnarök Jötnar Edition comes with a 16" replica of Thor's hammer.Watch the full video, plus pre-order info: play.st/3alRwS6 https://t.co/kDuOeeBEPr

The pre-order starts at 10.00 am local time (10.00 am ET for North America) on July 15, 2022. The game will be available on the PlayStation Store as well as other third-party retailers.

God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition and Jötnar Edition include Thor's Hammer Mjolnir but not the physical game

Players will get the full title with the Standard Edition, but the higher-end editions do bring a few entry goodies, be it digital or physical. Pre-ordering the game will grant players the Snow Armor and Tunic sets for Kratos and Atreus, while the Digital Deluxe Edition will include the full Darkdale set.

The Standard Edition of the game (Image via PlayStation)

God of War Ragnarok - Standard Edition

Full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles

Kratos Risen Snow Armor (Launch Edition)

Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (Launch Edition)

The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game (Image via PlayStation)

God of War Ragnarok - Digital Deluxe Edition

Digital Items:

Full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

The Collector’s Edition of the game (Image via PlayStation)

God of War Ragnarok - Collector’s Edition

Physical Items:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf

2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins

Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside

16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök

Digital Items:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

The Jötnar Edition of the game (Image via PlayStation)

God of War Ragnarok - Jötnar Edition

Physical Items:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus, respectively. This pin set symbolizes the heroes’ family

The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag

Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand

Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

2” Vanir Twins Carvings

16” Mjölnir Replica

Digital Items:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

More info from Santa Monica Studio: God of War Ragnarök launches on PS4 & PS5 November 9, 2022.More info from Santa Monica Studio: play.st/3yIUAB0 God of War Ragnarök launches on PS4 & PS5 November 9, 2022.More info from Santa Monica Studio: play.st/3yIUAB0 https://t.co/jMbTswDp4j

God of War Ragnarok releases on November 9, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

