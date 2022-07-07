God of War Ragnarok Jötnar Edition includes Thor's Hammer Mjolnir: All editions, pre-order date, bonuses, and more

God of War Ragnarok has finally unveiled its release date set for this November. The game will conclude the epic Norse saga, tying together the story threads from the previous title. Alongside the release date, PlayStation has also unveiled the different editions and pre-order dates for the title.
God of War Ragnarok is the sequel to the 2018 God of War which served as a soft reboot of the franchise. The title told a new tale of familiar characters in the reimagining of an iconic pantheon.
God of War Ragnarok pre-order starts on July 15
God of War Ragnarok is available on PS4 and PS5. Similar to previous PlayStation titles, the PS4 version is priced at $60, and the PS5 version will be available at $70.
Players who buy the title on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for $10. While fans will be able to play the PS4 version on their PS5, features such as a higher resolution and high refresh rate are expected to be locked behind the paywall.
The pre-order starts at 10.00 am local time (10.00 am ET for North America) on July 15, 2022. The game will be available on the PlayStation Store as well as other third-party retailers.
God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition and Jötnar Edition include Thor's Hammer Mjolnir but not the physical game
Players will get the full title with the Standard Edition, but the higher-end editions do bring a few entry goodies, be it digital or physical. Pre-ordering the game will grant players the Snow Armor and Tunic sets for Kratos and Atreus, while the Digital Deluxe Edition will include the full Darkdale set.
God of War Ragnarok - Standard Edition
- Full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles
- Kratos Risen Snow Armor (Launch Edition)
- Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (Launch Edition)
God of War Ragnarok - Digital Deluxe Edition
Digital Items:
- Full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
- Avatar Set
- PlayStation 4 Theme
God of War Ragnarok - Collector’s Edition
Physical Items:
- Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles
- A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf
- 2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins
- Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside
- 16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök
Digital Items:
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
- Avatar Set
- PlayStation 4 Theme
God of War Ragnarok - Jötnar Edition
Physical Items:
- Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles
- 7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary
- The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus, respectively. This pin set symbolizes the heroes’ family
- The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag
- Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand
- Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil
- A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)
- 2” Vanir Twins Carvings
- 16” Mjölnir Replica
Digital Items:
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
- Avatar Set
- PlayStation 4 Theme
God of War Ragnarok releases on November 9, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.