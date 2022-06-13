5 PlayStation titles that deserve a remake more than The Last of Us Part I

Remakes and remasters have been common in the modern Triple-A gaming landscape. The latter is more often than not just a lazy repackaging of the same game with higher resolution support, like the Silent Hill HD collection and Warcraft 3 Reforged.

On the other hand, remakes are full-on recreations of old classics from the ground up, à la Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Resident Evil 2 & 3 Remake, etc.

The PlayStation is home to many old classics that can thrive in today's gaming market if given the remake treatment. Sony choosing to remake relatively new titles like The Last of Us over some more deserving titles in its catalog was disappointing to a certain extent.

That said, here's a list of some of PlayStation's greatest titles that Sony should consider giving a remake down the line.

Modern fans must see these fantastic PlayStation game remakes

1) Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Metal Gear is one of the most recognizable franchises of the PlayStation's early days. The brainchild of Hideo Kojima, Metal Gear pioneered the stealth genre and brought it into the mainstream gaming scene.

The tactical espionage series has many entries, but 2001's Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty is considered one of the best in the franchise's entire history.

MGS 2: Sons of Liberty revels in subverting player expectations and keeping them guessing with every new scenario presented during its entire runtime. This included switching the protagonist from series veteran Solid Snake to newcomer Raiden or frequently breaking the fourth wall and asking users to turn off their consoles.

The game plays with gamers as much as the latter plays it.

The title, as is evident with the 'Tactical Espionage Action' tag, lets readers play it however they want. Going out guns blazing is always an option, but it is heavily incentivized that they take the stealthy route, causing as little bloodshed and chaos as possible.

The game even lets creative individuals complete missions without a deliberate kill, whether a guard or a boss NPC. A faithful remake with modern graphical fidelity and gameplay tweaks would be a sight to behold.

2) Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 is the benchmark for horror games, with a mind-bending and thought-provoking visceral tale of James Sunderland and his damaged psyche. It is the pinnacle of survival horror storytelling, with the gameplay perfectly complimenting the horror and psychological themes of the game.

Silent Hill 2 not only drastically improved on the already excellent original but also created a psychological experience yet to be matched by any other title in the genre. The slow descent of the protagonist into madness and the horrors it starts in the titular town of Silent Hill is a gut-wrenching experience.

Fans have been asking PlayStation and Konami for a Silent Hill 2 remake for a long time. And seeing how games like Resident Evil 2 Remake resonated with horror game fans, a fully rebuilt Silent Hill 2 will surely intrigue fans of the genre.

3) King's Field IV

FromSoftware is best known for its Dark Souls titles (and now also for Elden Ring). Although the general concept of the 'souls-like genre' became mainstream via the Dark Souls games, the actual origin of the idea can be traced back to the developers' history with the King's Field series.

King's Field IV marks the final game in the series, after which the spiritual sequels, Demon's Souls and Dark Souls, were created. The King's Field titles were essentially Dark Souls but in first person and with even more cryptic stories.

The game's in King's Field series follow the same notion as Dark Souls with a penchant for tough but fair difficulty and in-depth environmental storytelling. They are set in a medieval-fantasy setting.

King's Field IV is no different, with an equally vague and mysterious fantasy story and robust role-playing mechanics.

With Demon's Souls recently getting remade by Bluepoint Games from the ground up for the PlayStation 5 system, it would be fascinating to see King's Field IV getting a remake.

With a visual overhaul and streamlined gameplay to bring it closer to modern standards, King's Field IV can finally get the mainstream recognition it deserves.

4) Resident Evil

Players are already spoiled by the quality of the remakes Capcom has been churning out lately. Resident Evil 2 is one of the best examples of bringing an old classic back to life, with modern controls and gameplay mechanics, but without altering much of the original's narrative or atmosphere.

With a new remake of Resident Evil 4 on the horizon, it's fair to say that Capcom should next look back at the original Resident Evil and recreate it in their RE Engine, giving it a well-needed visual and gameplay upgrade.

The 1996 classic, from the mind of the legendary Shinji Mikami, did get a subtle remake for GameCube back in 2002. This version kept the basic presentation of the original but used fully rendered 3D superimposed over the original's pre-rendered background.

Despite that, the Resident Evil that started the survival horror franchise is very much deserving of a contemporary remake, à la Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes.

Resident Evil follows the story of S.T.A.R.S. agents Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine and their crew, who venture into Racoon City to investigate a series of gruesome and mysterious murders.

They soon stumble upon the infamous Spencer Mansion, where they get trapped and are left to their own devices to face unimaginable horrors and escape from there alive.

Although filled to the brim with corny dialogue and cheesy acting, the story is one of the most engaging aspects that gets users hooked to the game from the get-go. Not just that, the survival horror gameplay here is immaculately crafted.

It is a shame that Capcom decided to remake Resident Evil 4, a relatively new entry in the series, over the original game. Here's to hoping the company eventually looks back at the original Resident Evil and recreates it for a new generation of gamers.

5) God of War

The God of War series has been the stable of Sony's first-party catalog, with its brutal action and mythological settings. With the 2018's soft reboot of the franchise, developer Santa Monica Studios has essentially changed how players see the God of War.

Despite overwhelming praise for the new game and a sequel being in the works, the classic games are somewhat forgotten. The original title in the series is set in Greek mythology, the homeworld of the series protagonist Kratos.

The story revolved around Kratos seeking revenge against the Greek gods for losing his wife and daughter.

The story was an excuse for the developers to set the action set-pieces and the awe-inspiring levels of the game. Gameplay is the main focus of these games, with in-depth hack-and-slash gameplay mechanics that are easy to pick up but hard to master.

The title also relies on numerous environmental puzzles that helped as a brief breather between the frantic combat scenarios.

The original God of War was heavily inspired by games like Devil May Cry that, at the time, were the pinnacle of the hack-and-slash action game genre. It employed fixed camera angles and multiple weapons that influence gameplay and combat in distinct ways.

A fully realized remake in the vein of the 2018 God of War, with a similar over-the-shoulder camera and breathtaking visual fidelity, would help revitalize the series' roots. At the same time, it would give users who have never experienced the classic God of War a reason to delve into Kratos' past and the ensuing fall of the Olympian Gods.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinions.

