How to pre-order God of War Ragnarok on PS5 and PS4

God of War Ragnarok was recently announced to be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9, 2022. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 smash hit PlayStation exclusive had fans clamoring for further information regarding its release date since Santa Monica Studios announced they would delay the title by a year.

The sequel will delve further into the story of the iconic father-and-son duo, Kratos and Atreus, aka Boy. The game will mark the closure of the Norse arc of God of War, which has fans intrigued.

PlayStation recently revealed the Collectors and Jötnar editions, including a bunch of physical goodies and a real-life replica of Thor's trusty hammer, the Mjolnir. Sadly both the Collector's and the Jötnar editions of the game are not yet available to purchase at any retailers in India.

PlayStation announced via their blogpost that the digital as well as physical pre-orders for the game would go live on July 15, 2022.

Pre-ordering God of War Ragnarok on PS5 and PS4 consoles

God of War Ragnarok will follow a similar path to Sony's previous exclusive this year, Horizon Forbidden West, with three digital editions that players can purchase using their PlayStation consoles.

There are two standard editions for each console priced $10 apart and a digital deluxe edition which includes both the PS4 and the PS5 edition of the game, along with several other digital goodies like:

Darkdale Armor for Kratos

Darkdale Attire for Atreus

Darkdale Blades Handle for Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for Leviathan Axe

Official Digital Soundtrack

Official Digital Mini Artbook

Set of Avatars for PS5 and PS4

PlayStation 4 Theme

Pre-orders for God of War Ragnarök will be live next Friday, July 15th at 10 AM Local Time!

Unlike Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok will not allow users purchasing the standard PS4 version of the game to upgrade to the PS5 version at no extra cost. PlayStation has stated a $10 price for upgrading to the next-gen version of the title.

Here are the prices for the different digital editions of God of War Ragnarok on the PlayStation Store:

Standard Edition (PS5): $69.99

Standard Edition (PS4): $59.99

Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 & PS5): $79.99

On the other hand, the digital deluxe edition will be upgradable to the PS5 version at no extra cost, given it's already priced above the standard edition. Pre-ordering any edition of the game before launch will grant gamers the Risen Snow Armor for Kratos and Risen Snow Tunic for Atreus.

To pre-order God of War Ragnarok:

Head to the PlayStation Store app on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5

Go to the featured games tab, and God of War Ragnarok should show up

If the game doesn't show up in the featured games tab, players will have to manually search for God of War Ragnarok using the search bar in the Store

Once the game is found, users need to select the game and choose the desired edition of the title

Proceed to checkout

Payment can be made either via PlayStation Wallet funds or acceptable Credit or Debit Card

Once the purchase is made, the game will show up in the library along with a countdown timer until the game unlocks

Gamers can pre-load the game once it's available to download or set their console to automatically pre-load it before launch.

The title can also be pre-ordered from PlayStation's website or the PlayStation app on Android or iOS devices.

God of War Ragnarök Jötnar Edition comes with a 16" replica of Thor's hammer.

As for the pre-load timings for the digital versions, the title will be ready for pre-load on November 2, 2022, almost a week before release. Ragnarok's file size is yet to be disclosed, but it's speculated to be around the size of recent PlayStation exclusives like Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

