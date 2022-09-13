PlayStation State of Play September 2022: Date & time for all regions, where to watch, and more

Another PlayStation State of Play event is coming up, and this one has appeared out of nowhere, much to the delight of fans. The State of Play events have been a major source of excitement for gamers in the past.

There were rumors in the community that Sony would be organizing another State of Play event in September. Unlike Xbox, the gaming giant didn't participate in Gamescom 2022, and this only strengthened the claim. But the rumors have now been substantiated, following the official announcement made on September 13.

Although many details are yet to be revealed, Sony has given out some key pieces of information. This includes the date and time for all regions, since PlayStation State of Play events always cater to a global audience.

Sony has also mentioned that fans can catch the event live without leaving the comfort of their homes. Let's look at all the important details fans need to remember if they want to catch all of the content coming their way.

Sony announces a surprise PlayStation State of Play event for the month of September

Sony made the official announcement on September 12 as the new PlayStation State of Play was being organized.

The event will take place on September 13. Here are the different times based on the region:

3:00 pm PT

6:00 pm ET

11:00 pm BST

4:30 am IST (September 14)

Sony has also mentioned that fans can catch a glimpse of all the action. All a viewer will require is access to either Twitch or YouTube. September's PlayStation State of Play event will be livestreamed simultaneously on both platforms.

There isn't much information apart from this, but Sony has tweeted that fans can expect around 20 minutes of exciting news. They also stated that 10 upcoming games will be featured tonight once the show goes live.

It also appears that both Japanese and global developers will be participating in the event, according to the official information on Sony's blog:

"For tomorrow's show, we'll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world."

Interestingly, the games and news will not only be tied to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 but will also include details about games coming to the PS VR2.

