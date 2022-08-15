Could Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have a co-op multiplayer mode with Peter and Miles?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is already in development, and some interesting reveals are already being discussed within the community. Insomniac Games are working on the project and are certainly looking to deliver another superhit to continue the success of their previous games. While a 2023 release is likely, unless there are unforeseen delays, many fans have been speculating about what to expect. Interestingly, there are hints from canceled portions of the previous titles, which point at the possibility of multiplayer modes being present.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be the next PS5 exclusive, scheduled for release next year. As expected, there are already grand plans for the game, showcased for the first time in 2021. However, one key element missing in the past two games is the absence of a multiplayer element. But it has now appeared that there were plans at some stage for both games to feature multiplayer options. While they never came to fruition, it raises hope for Peter and Miles swinging around together in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Canceled parts from two past games could hint at the presence of multiplayer in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Given their past success, fan expectations will be high aside from a deep narrative-based story and will also want new features. So far, multiplayer is something that Insomniac Games has avoided, with the current two games having no options for co-op or PvP.

However, a fresh set of news has appeared, hinting that there were possible plans for both games to have co-op and PvP. Thanks to Twitter user @dniwetemp, an executable file that's not accessible in the remastered version of the 2018 game was revealed.

The executable has callouts of "Player 1" and "Player 2", an obvious indication at the possibility that players would be able to play as Miles Morales. This is, of course, a hunch as Insomniac Games hasn't accepted or rejected these rumors. There has also been no declaration about the possibility of the remastered version receiving a multiplayer mode.

Based on the same game files, the potential multiplayer mode won't be available from the start. Fans would be required to unlock it by playing the game, but the exact conditions are currently unknown. It could also have been turned into additional content that Insomniac Games might have canceled for some undisclosed reason.

This naturally hints at the possibility of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 getting a co-op feature instead. It could have been the case that the feature wasn't as ready for the 2018 game as Insomniac Games would have wanted it to be. Introducing it in the remaster would have angered many older gamers as they would have felt hard done by.

It should be noted that the developers have maintained that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be an epic single-player experience. However, there's no reason why it can't simultaneously have a great multiplayer mode. While the emphasis will be on the single-player, providing players with the option to play with friends can never go wrong.

Gotham Knights, another superhero-themed video game, will be having a 2-player co-op, according to the official information. Fans will be curious to see if Insomniac Games treats Mavel's Spider-Man 2 similarly, which could possibly see Miles and Peter swinging together across the buildings of Manhattan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S