God of War Ragnarok lacks significant marketing push with less than three months to launch

God of War Ragnarok, without a shadow of a doubt, is one of this year's most anticipated games. The critically acclaimed 2018's God of War sequel is set to be released in less than three months.

Yet, there is barely any information regarding the title. Apart from the short story synopsis and the game's announcement trailer, there is not much out there for fans to chew on.

Given how PlayStation usually markets its games months before launch via multiple trailers, extended gameplay, and small plot-related information, it is alarming how silent the marketing for God of War Ragnarok has been so far.

Given the hype surrounding God of War Ragnarok, one would assume PlayStation would do a better job advertising the game and showcasing it to the players before launch. Unfortunately, that is not the case, and fans are only clinging to the two short trailers released so far.

While the game will not be delayed any further, as it has been confirmed by game director at Santa Monica Studio, Cory Barlog, the lack of factual information and marketing for God of War Ragnarok has fans feeling otherwise.

The lack of any substantial marketing push for God of War Ragnarok is baffling

God of War Ragnarok is the finale of Kratos' Norse saga, which will see Kratos and his son, Atreus. They once again set out on a journey across the realms to seek out a means to prevent the prophecized end of the world. Meanwhile, they are hunted by the Aesir gods, Thor and the Allfather, Odin himself.

The lack of marketing is surprising for such a high-profile title from PlayStation. The game was delayed once already, back in June 2021. Given the game's scope in terms of both its narrative as well as gameplay, it is understandable. However, the lack of any information even after the pre-orders went live and a concrete release date was revealed is truly baffling.

Last year's announcement trailer is the only gameplay available for God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok's announcement trailer, released on September 10, 2021, is the only glimpse of gameplay that players have received so far. The game seems to be the perfect evolution of the stellar combat system of the previous game, along with the addition of new enemy types for Kratos and Atreus to go up against.

As evident from the announcement trailer, the combat in God of War Ragnarok, for the most part, remains identical to the last game, with slight improvements made to the Blades of Chaos, allowing Kratos to use it as a grappling hook to propel him toward a target or climbable surface.

There are also changes made to Kratos' guardian shield, which will be available in various types, such as parry-focused shields, offensive shields, and more, with each type geared towards a particular playstyle.

2018's God of War was a phenomenal experience. However, it was somewhat held back by the lack of enemy variety and repeated boss encounters. This issue also seems to be addressed with the upcoming sequel.

From what can be gathered from the 3-minute-long announcement trailer, God of War Ragnarok will feature a wide variety of enemies, both returning and new.

Draugrs and Dark Elves seem to be the returning adversaries for Kratos and Atreus. The new enemies include Berserker Stag, Light Elves, and even a new form of serpent-like dragon called Dreki, that resembles the Tatzelwurm from the last game, but even deadlier.

While the upcoming sequel is shaping up to be one of the best games of the year, PlayStation's lack of marketing push for the game is mind-boggling, given how close it is to launch.

PlayStation's slow marketing for its upcoming major first-party titles

PlayStation lately has slowed down quite a lot regarding marketing games. Even the flagship titles on the platform are not getting the marketing push they deserve. The upcoming The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, which is due to arrive next month, barely has players interested. This is partly due to lackluster marketing for the game.

Much like God of War, The Last of Us is one of the most beloved intellectual properties on PlayStation. Yet, the marketing for the game's remake has been subpar at best.

Sony usually holds a State of Play for most of its big first-party titles at least a month before release. However, there hasn't been one for The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, which is surprising.

Another PlayStation first-party title released this year is Horizon Forbidden West. But unlike God of War Ragnarok or The Last of Us Part 1, the game had an extended gameplay preview with a dedicated State of Play event more than six months before the game's release.

Less than three months before its release, PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio will need to showcase some gameplay to give players a better understanding of the sequel.

God of War Ragnarok will come out on November 9, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

