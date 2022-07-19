God of War Ragnarok: 5 gods returning (and 5 speculated to return)

God of War Ragnarok is possibly one of the most anticipated games of 2022. A sequel to 2018's phenomenal God of War, which saw the series shift from Greek to Norse mythology, Ragnarok will serve as the climax of Kratos and Atreus' journey.

The previous title hinted at several gods who, although they made their presence known throughout, never physically showed up before Kratos and his son, Atreus. With Ragnarok, developer Santa Monica Studios has confirmed some of the most iconic Norse gods appearing.

Players have already got a glimpse at gods like Thor and Tyr with the announcement trailer for God of War Ragnarok. While the former was teased with a secret ending in the previous game, Tyr's presence was a complete surprise for users.

They are intrigued to see some of the most powerful gods hinted at in the previous game finally making an appearance in God of War Ragnarok.

Note: This article contains spoilers for God of War (2018).

Confirmed Norse gods in God of War Ragnarok

1) Thor

After being teased at the end of the previous title, fans eagerly awaited the mighty God of Thunder to go head-to-head with the Ghost of Sparta himself. Thor, voiced by the impressive Ryan Hurst, will be a prominent force in God of War Ragnarok.

He will seek out Kratos and Atreus for killing his sons, Magni and Modi, in the last game. The battle between Kratos and Thor will genuinely be a spectacle to behold, one that will ripple throughout the nine realms.

2) Tyr

The Norse God of War, Tyr, is depicted as one of the few gods in the series apathetic towards the Giants, so much so that he even tried extreme measures to hide Jotunheilm, the land of the Giants, from invasion by the Aesir Gods.

In the previous game, Tyr was thought to be dead, killed by the Allfather himself. However, that was a rumor, and the God of War was instead left imprisoned by the Aesir Gods.

The announcement trailer shows Kratos and Atreus freeing Tyr from his shackles. Although he is speculated to be friendly, fans can't help but imagine a confrontation between Kratos and Tyr before they join forces against Odin and his army of Gods.

3) Freya

The Vanir Goddess and Queen of the Valkyries, Freya, returns to God of War Ragnarok with a vengeance against Kratos for killing her beloved son Baldur. However, she was a friendly face throughout most of the previous game, helping Kratos and Atreus along their journey.

She even helped Kratos open up to Atreus about his godhood and revived Mimir's severed head. But Kratos killing her son Baldur (to save Freya) changed her feelings towards the Ghost of Sparta.

Freya is a powerful witch and also a skilled combatant, given she was the leader of the Valkyries (who were the toughest encounters in the previous game).

It will be fascinating to see how she uses her abilities against Kratos and Atreus and whether she remains in her antagonistic state or eventually becomes an ally to Kratos.

4) Mimir

Mimir was the best part of the previous game, and fans are excited for his return to God of War Ragnarok. The smartest and most knowledgeable god in all nine realms, Mimir was imprisoned by Odin due to his allegiance to the Giants.

Kratos and Atreus ended up freeing him in the last title, ironically by cutting his head off his body, which they eventually revived with help from Freya. Mimir and his tales of the Norse lands were the game's highlights, and suffice to say, it will be the same for the sequel.

5) Odin

Odin, the Allfather himself, is confirmed to appear in God of War Ragnarok. In the previous game, gamers were constantly reminded of his overarching presence throughout the nine realms. It may have been via his many Ravens that roam the lands or the acts of cruelty he leaves in his wake, like imprisoning the Valkyries and gods like Mimir, who dare to go against the Allfather's tyranny.

Odin will be voiced by the very talented Richard Schiff and one of the most potent forces against Kratos and Atreus in God of War Ragnarok.

Norse gods who could appear in God of War Ragnarok

1) Freyr

Freyr, son of Njord, is a Vanir God and brother to Freya. In the previous game, he was referred to by Mimir as having a long history with the elves.

As the announcement trailer for God of War Ragnarok suggests the return of the light and dark elves, it is very much possible for Freyr to make an appearance.

Being a Vanir God, he is known to be experienced in Seidr magic, much like Freya. With the latter being hot on Kratos' tails, she may likely call upon her brother to aid her in her battle for vengeance.

2) Njord

Njord, the Norse equivalent of Poseidon, is the ruler of the Sea and father of Freya and Freyr. He is known throughout the nine realms as a peaceful god who was legitimately loved by those who worshipped him. This even led to Atreus questioning the bad reputation of the gods, as his father describes.

Njord could appear as an ally to Kratos and Atreus or go toe-to-toe with them if incited by his daughter, Freya. Either way, it would be interesting to see Njord finally making his appearance in the title.

3) Heimdall

Although referenced by the dwarven blacksmith Sindri, when he handed Atreus his mistletoe arrows, Heimdall never made his presence known in the previous game. The God of Foresight can foresee future events that will lead to Ragnarok.

In Norse mythology, Heimdall and Loki are destined to battle each other to death, which makes it highly likely for the former to finally make an appearance in the sequel and go head-to-head against Kratos and Atreus, who also happens to be Loki.

4) Ullr

Ullr, Thor and Sif's son, is Magni and Modi's step-brother. The God of Archery is likely to appear in the sequel, seeing as Kratos and Atreus kill both his brothers.

Ullr was referenced in the previous game by Atreus, as he recalls his mother, Faye, telling him the stories of the master archer.

5) Hel

Hel is one of the most mysterious characters in the Norse saga of God of War. The Goddess of Death and ruler of Helheim is known in Norse mythology as the bringer of the prophecied end of the nine realms, Ragnarok.

Hel is also the sister of Jormungandr and Fenrir and the daughter of Loki.

It is uncertain if she will be a friendly character to Kratos and Atreus like her sibling Jormungandr or end up going against them in the sequel. Helheim was one of the most mysterious realms in the last title, and it will be exciting to see the sequel going much deeper into the secrets of this place.

With Fenrir and Jormungandr confirmed to make appearances in God of War Ragnarok, it is highly likely that their sister, Hel, will follow suit.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far