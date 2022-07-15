Create
God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition is already sold out and being scalped at three times the price

God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition is being scalped (Image by PlayStation)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Jul 15, 2022 09:09 PM IST

Pre-orders for God of War Ragnarok opened up today, and the much coveted Jotnar Edition is already sold out in regions with eBay listings at thrice the retail price.

As a sequel to 2018's Game of the Year, which itself was a soft reboot, it is an understatement to say that God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated titles of the year.

God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition with Thor’s hammer is being scalped at thrice the price

God of War Ragnarok is not only the next chapter of Kratos’ Nordic Saga but is also the final chapter. Ever since the post-credits scene of God of War (2018), fans have been holding their breath for an inevitable clash between the two gods.

Santa Monica Studios have captured that excitement perfectly by offering a replica of Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, with the two highest-end editions:

  • Collector Edition
  • Jotnar Edition

However, it seems like the worthiness to wield Mjolnir is leading fans down the dark road of scalping.

Pre-orders for #GodOfWarRagnarok are live in the US!

Scalping, or the process of buying an item only to then resell it at a higher price, resulting in an unfair market balance, has been plaguing the gaming industry for years. From GPUs to the PS5, scalping has left its mark across the industry, and is no different for collectibles.

As the pre-orders went live, fans immediately began adding them to their libraries across PS4 and PS5. While the digital editions are not limited, unfortunately, the physical Jotnar Edition is (it ironically includes a digital copy of the game and not a physical).

The pre-orders went live at 10 am local time, and within minutes, the Jotnar Edition was sold out in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Wanna see all these beauties in the #GodofWarRagnarok Jötnar and Collector's Edition unboxed?Watch our favorite God of Thunder @RamboDonkeyKong and SMS Art Director @rafagrassetti take a tour of each item! ▶️ youtu.be/1McSEGBcQ70 https://t.co/1vRXxyN7S0

Listings immediately appeared on the Australian eBay portal, listing the $399.99 AUSD title for anywhere from $1049 AUSD to as high as $1499 AUSD, more than three times the listed retail price. While not as egregious, it is a similar situation over on the UK eBay, where the £220 Jotnar Edition is being listed for £600, nearly triple its retail price.

It is unknown if the region will get restocks of the edition, but as of now, paying an exuberant price seems like the only option for players, though that is always advised against.

God of War has been the flagship franchise of PlayStation since the PS2 days. As the series expanded, it matured in its storytelling and gameplay experience, taking a new leap with the 2018 entry.

With the soft reboot, Santa Monica Studios took Kratos to the Nordic Realm and told an exciting tale featuring the Aesir and the Vanir gods.

After an exciting ending featuring a tease from the God of Thunder himself, fans have been excited for Ragnarok and the inevitable clash between Kratos and Thor.

Edited by Saman

