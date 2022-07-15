Which God of War Ragnarok edition includes Thor's Hammer Mjolnir replica?

Now that God of War Ragnarok has a confirmed release date for November 9, 2022, the game’s various editions have been revealed for pre-order. There are multiple versions of the title, including two editions offering a 16” replica of Thor’s mighty weapon, Mjolnir.

This fits, as Thor is being set up to be the primary antagonist of the Norse storyline finale, but which versions come with the weapon?

Two editions of God of War Ragnarok offer 16” Mjolnir replica

While there are several editions of God of War Ragnarok to purchase, neither the Standard nor the Digital Deluxe editions come with the hammer in question.

Instead, fans must look towards the Collector’s Edition or the Jötnar Edition. These two come with a vast assortment of physical items, as well as the hammer of Thor, Mjolnir.

The God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition comes in a box representing the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine and contains various physical items for the owner. It is also said to cost $200.

Physical Edition Items

Printed voucher code for the entire God of War Ragnarok game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf

2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins

Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside

16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök

Digital Items

Kratos Darkdale Armor**

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) **

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos**

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe**

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

There’s a more expensive version, though, for the most hardcore fans of the franchise. The Jötnar Edition has more items, such as The Legendary Draupnir Ring, which comes in a red cloth bag.

It is the grandest collection of items for God of War Ragnarok fans. It is a bit more expensive than the Collector’s Edition, costing $260.

Physical Items

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarok game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus, respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family

The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag

Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand

Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil

Digital Items

It makes sense that Mjolnir would be offered as a physical item, given how important Thor is to the story of God of War Ragnarok. The strong but portly God lost his half-brother in the previous game when Baldur was slain.

Kratos has also killed Thor’s son, Magni, and Thor wants blood in recompense. Thor’s other son, Modi, was killed not by Kratos but by Atreus.

In the True Ending of God of War (2018), Thor appears in a dream about the future. He shows up at the home of Kratos and Atreus, conjuring up a powerful storm and wielding Mjolnir.

Kratos has slain many of the thunder god’s family, so it’s not unlikely to see God of War Ragnarok’s primary antagonist being the mighty son of Odin.

