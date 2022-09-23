Modern Warfare 2 beta: Best graphics settings guide for GTX 1660 Super

The Modern Warfare 2 early access beta has already kicked off for PC and Xbox users. The game appears to be well optimized and has many new features that players will appreciate.
The early access beta allows players who have pre-purchased the game to try it out prior to its official release on October 28. However, the title is undoubtedly going to put a strain on PCs that don't have high-end components. Let`s take a look at the best Modern Warfare 2 graphics settings to pair with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super.
Modern Warfare 2 PC settings for GTX 1660 Super
Infinity Ward promised a fluid experience starting with the Heads-Up Displays and menus, and they did not disappoint. The HUD of the game felt confusing at first but grew on players over time.
Nvidia's GTX 1660 Super is a popular graphics card that is commonly used in mid-range builds. The card offers great performance at a very competitive price and also has GDDR6 memory. For PC users using this GPU, here are the best in-game graphics settings:
Modern Warfare 2 beta graphics settings for the GTX 1660 Super:
Display:
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Monitor: Player`s Monitor
- Display Adapter: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super
- Screen Refresh Rate: Player`s Monitor Refresh Rate (example: 143.855)
- Display Resolution: 1920x1080
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 150
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Framerate Limit: 60
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: Player`s preference
- Focused Mode: Off
Quality:
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Nvidia Image Scaling: On
- Image Scaling Quality: Performance
- Sharpness: 0.3
- AMD FSR 1.0: Off
- FidelityFX CAS: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2x
- Nearby level of detail: Low
- Texture Resolution: Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low
- Particle Quality: Low
- Bullet Impact & Sprays: Off
- Shader Quality: Low
- Tessellation: Off
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: On (Keep the default settings under the drop-down menu)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Shadow Map Resolution: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Cache Sun Shadows: On
- Particle Lighting: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- SSR: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blue: Off
- Film Grain: Player`s preference
View:
- Field of View: 120
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Default
- 3rd Person Field of View: 90
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 100
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
It is important to note that these settings lean towards better performance. The settings above will offer optimized gameplay with the highest possible FPS (Frames Per Second) when playing Modern Warfare 2 with the Nvidia GTX 1660 Super.
The settings compromise on the visuals and environmental details of the game to ensure stability and performance. A consistent frame rate across all the game modes and maps will ensure that the player's performance isn't affected by their hardware.