Modern Warfare 2 beta: Best graphics settings guide for GTX 1660 Super

The Modern Warfare 2 early access beta has already kicked off for PC and Xbox users. The game appears to be well optimized and has many new features that players will appreciate.

The early access beta allows players who have pre-purchased the game to try it out prior to its official release on October 28. However, the title is undoubtedly going to put a strain on PCs that don't have high-end components. Let`s take a look at the best Modern Warfare 2 graphics settings to pair with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super.

Modern Warfare 2 PC settings for GTX 1660 Super

Infinity Ward promised a fluid experience starting with the Heads-Up Displays and menus, and they did not disappoint. The HUD of the game felt confusing at first but grew on players over time.

Nvidia's GTX 1660 Super is a popular graphics card that is commonly used in mid-range builds. The card offers great performance at a very competitive price and also has GDDR6 memory. For PC users using this GPU, here are the best in-game graphics settings:

Modern Warfare 2 beta graphics settings for the GTX 1660 Super:

Display:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Display Monitor: Player`s Monitor

Display Adapter: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super

Screen Refresh Rate: Player`s Monitor Refresh Rate (example: 143.855)

Display Resolution: 1920x1080

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

V-Sync (Menus): Off

Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 150

Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

Out of Focus Framerate Limit: 60

Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Brightness: Player`s preference

Focused Mode: Off

Quality:

Quality Presets: Custom

Nvidia Image Scaling: On

Image Scaling Quality: Performance

Sharpness: 0.3

AMD FSR 1.0: Off

FidelityFX CAS: Off

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2x

Nearby level of detail: Low

Texture Resolution: Low

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low

Particle Quality: Low

Bullet Impact & Sprays: Off

Shader Quality: Low

Tessellation: Off

On-Demand Texture Streaming: On (Keep the default settings under the drop-down menu)

Streaming Quality: Normal

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Cache Spot Shadows: On

Cache Sun Shadows: On

Particle Lighting: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Off

SSR: Off

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Depth of Field: Off

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blue: Off

Film Grain: Player`s preference

View:

Field of View: 120

ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Default

3rd Person Field of View: 90

Vehicle Field of View: Default

1st Person Camera Movement: 100

3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

It is important to note that these settings lean towards better performance. The settings above will offer optimized gameplay with the highest possible FPS (Frames Per Second) when playing Modern Warfare 2 with the Nvidia GTX 1660 Super.

The settings compromise on the visuals and environmental details of the game to ensure stability and performance. A consistent frame rate across all the game modes and maps will ensure that the player's performance isn't affected by their hardware.

