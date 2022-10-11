Modern Warfare 2's latest PC trailer hypes fans for greatest Call of Duty experience  

Arriving on October 28, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has dropped its latest trailer for the PC version, showcasing upcoming features like upgraded visuals, gameplay improvements, reimagined missions, and more.

The remake of Call of Duty's fan-favorite first-person shooter will also be released on current and next-gen consoles with support for 120fps. Those who preorder the title will get access to the campaign a week early.

The latest Modern Warfare 2 trailer is a love letter to all Call of Duty fans on PC

The one-and-a-half-minute trailer features all the in-game footage captured exclusively on PC. Starting with ray-tracing enabled visuals, the game explores the campaign side with rich environments and luscious cities that would be available for players even in multiplayer.

The trailer reveals the 4K and Ultrawide support for the upcoming title as well as its availability on Battle.Net, Blizzard, Activision's own platform, and Steam.

Some in-game footage from Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The trailer delves into the camping side of the game with never-before-seen clips, which includes a night-vision mission similar to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's ultra-realistic 'Clean House' mission. It included operators breaking the door with a hammer and gunning down enemies.

The trailer also showcases new gameplay mechanics, including taking down enemies while underwater and breaking into buildings while rappelling.

Furthermore, fans witnessed the game's intense combat, with characters using different weapons such as DMR, MP7, sniper rifles and even throwing knives. But that's not all, the trailer also contained vehicles such as Armored Tanks, a wide range of cars, motorbikes, attack helicopters and more.

Modern Warfare 2 is Call of Duty's most ambitious project yet (Image via Activision)

Multiplayer is also mentioned with the confirmation of the Ricochet Anti-Cheat and the Juggernaut Suit. The latter was seen mowing down everything in its path. Modern Warfare 2 also claimed to feature 500+ customizable options and showcased its new menu and user-interface.

Members of Task Force 141 also made cameos in the trailer, including Captain Price fist-bumping Sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick and Ghost emphasizing on unity:

"No one fights alone."

The trailer ends on a literal explosive note with missiles dropping in, the planting of a C4 bomb, and an angled view of an attack helicopter as it launches missiles and guns down enemies.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for pre-order and is set to be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, both on Battle.Net and Steam.

