When will Modern Warfare 2 be released?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 recently concluded its 2nd Beta week, which ended successfully. Activision announced three major titles this year - Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to officially launch on October 28. The game will be available on most platforms - PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It is not a free-to-play title and fans who have purchased it can download it directly on any of the aforementioned platforms.

It is a new and improved experience, as claimed by Activision. The final verdict will only be up for debate after the title is officially released.

Modern Warfare 2 Official Release Date

Call of Duty's single player title (with a multiplayer mode as well) is scheduled for release on October 28. Activision has previously stated in the Call of Duty NEXT event that the future of the titles is about to change and the announcement of Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile together was the first step.

They announced huge overhauls in all of the games’ cross-progression and gunsmith systems. Players will be able to utilize the new cross-progression system to simultaneously level up their weapons throughout the titles and enjoy a shared Battle Pass as well.

Fans who have pre-purchased Modern Warfare 2 will be able to access the Campaign Early Access on October 20. Early access will allow players to get their hands on the story mode a week before the official release.

Modern Warfare 2 saw some criticism during the beta phase, but it was expected that the game would not be in the final polished state. It is expected that there will be numerous changes in the official changes by taking all the feedback from the Call of Duty Community into account.

Following the big release of Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 will also follow behind shortly, officially releasing on November 16. The successor to Call of Duty Warzone is going to be a free-to-play Battle Royale game as well. Fans are excited for Activision’s promised new and improved battle experience, which is to arrive in the form of wider map warfare.

Many new features and pieces of equipment will be included in Activision's newest title. The beta phase allows players to toy around and experiment for a small amount of time. The official release will open the flood gates and fans can start tinkering around with all the new features and navigate through the entire arsenal of weapons.

Activision has continued the Call of Duty saga for a long time. It has become a series synonymous with a generation of players. The newer titles are now passed on to a new generation of players who can play and grow a sense of continuity by bonding with Call of Duty.

