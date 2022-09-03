Call of Duty: Warzone - Top 7 Assault Rifles to use in Caldera

With the arrival of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5, the game has seen a lot of changes in terms of its meta and content. The update introduced two new weapons to choose from and managed to spice things up again.
Assault Rifles are among the best choices when it comes to medium or long-range combat. These weapons offer flexibility and firepower at the same time. With the correct attachments, they can be deadly.
7 best Assault Rifles in Warzone Season 5
7) The Vargo 52
The Vargo 52 has been a great weapon in multiple loadouts. It showcases impressive bullet velocity and damage at medium to long range. With the appropriate attachments, this gun will see an improvement in its accuracy and agility.
Recently gaining popularity, the Vargo 52 was overly overlooked until the weapon entered the Season 5 meta. The recommended attachments for this entry are:
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 18.6″ Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Magazine: 45 Rnd
6) The Volk
The Volk is a fan-favorite weapon and is frequently picked. The gun shows great promise, and the choice of attachments can drastically lower the aim-down-sights movement speed and sprint-to-fire time. The Volk is truly “the people's gun,” and a widely preferred weapon by most veteran Warzone players who acknowledge its potential in close and medium ranges. The recommended attachments for this Assault Rifle are:
- Muzzle: MX silencer
- Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V
- Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope
- Stock: Kraunsnick S12v PS
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stipple Grip
- Perk: Perfectionist
- Perk 2: On-Hand
5) The Cooper Carbine
The Cooper Carbine is a frequently used AR in Season 5. It has great base stats and performs very well as a primary weapon. With the correct attachments, this gun can be a deadly partner in crime for Warzone players.
The Cooper Carbine has always been in a class of its own. Popular and preferred by most gamers, this weapon works best when paired with a sniper. Its recommended attachments are:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: Cooper Custom Padded
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: On-Hand
4) The Automaton
The Automaton has a huge fanbase. This weapon, similar to the last one, has great base stats. With the right attachments, this AR is capable of shredding enemies in close-range combat. Moreover, the Automaton's manageable recoil can be further lowered, boosting its accuracy. Here are the best attachments for this gun:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: Anastasia Padded
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: On-Hand
3) Nikita AVT
The Nikita AVT has a superb fire rate that is highly effective at close range. Being an AR, this weapon is also a great option for those who like to take medium-range fights.
The Nikita AVT is one of the few Assault Rifles that is similar to an SMG. However, it also has an uncontrollable recoil. That said, with the correct attachments, this weapon can be stable, flexible, and a viable option in different scenarios. Here are the attachments to use with this gun:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: Empress 613mm BFA
- Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope
- Stock: Empress Notch
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Perfectionist
- Perk 2: On-Hand
2) The Grau 5.56
The Grau 5.56 AR is one of the first and best Call of Duty: Warzone weapons. It was introduced in the early days. But this gun has still managed to retain its position as one of the most-preferred ARs in the game, even after all the meta changes. It is also possible to decimate enemies with this weapon at close range. The recommended attachments for the Grau 5.56 AR are:
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: FSS 20.8” Nexus
- Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Magazine: 60 Round Mags
1) The STG44
The STG44 has always been a consistent performer in Warzone and was considered one of the best ARs for a long time. It has a lot of great qualities, such as a good time-to-kill, low recoil, and decent bullet velocity.
The STG44 was subjected to huge nerfs in Warzone Season 4 and was pushed out of its spot as a top weapon. However, with the newest Season 5 updates, the STG44 is making its return to the meta. The best attachments for this AR are:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B
- Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope
- Stock: VDD 34S Weighted
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
- Perk 1: Vital
- Perk 2: On-Hand
Call of Duty: Warzone is a widely played Battle Royale title that has seen its meta changing with every update. Since Caldera is a wide-open map featuring multiple opportunities to take long-range fights, having the correct weapons in the loadout is essential. In this regard, the Warzone ARs mentioned above are sure to get players more wins.