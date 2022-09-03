Call of Duty: Warzone - Top 7 Assault Rifles to use in Caldera

With the arrival of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5, the game has seen a lot of changes in terms of its meta and content. The update introduced two new weapons to choose from and managed to spice things up again.

Assault Rifles are among the best choices when it comes to medium or long-range combat. These weapons offer flexibility and firepower at the same time. With the correct attachments, they can be deadly.

7 best Assault Rifles in Warzone Season 5

7) The Vargo 52

The Vargo 52 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Vargo 52 has been a great weapon in multiple loadouts. It showcases impressive bullet velocity and damage at medium to long range. With the appropriate attachments, this gun will see an improvement in its accuracy and agility.

Recently gaining popularity, the Vargo 52 was overly overlooked until the weapon entered the Season 5 meta. The recommended attachments for this entry are:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 18.6″ Task Force

18.6″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: 45 Rnd

6) The Volk

The Volk loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Volk is a fan-favorite weapon and is frequently picked. The gun shows great promise, and the choice of attachments can drastically lower the aim-down-sights movement speed and sprint-to-fire time. The Volk is truly “the people's gun,” and a widely preferred weapon by most veteran Warzone players who acknowledge its potential in close and medium ranges. The recommended attachments for this Assault Rifle are:

Muzzle: MX silencer

MX silencer Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V

Krausnick 428mm 05V Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Stock: Kraunsnick S12v PS

Kraunsnick S12v PS Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stipple Grip

Stipple Grip Perk: Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2: On-Hand

5) The Cooper Carbine

The Cooper Carbine loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Cooper Carbine is a frequently used AR in Season 5. It has great base stats and performs very well as a primary weapon. With the correct attachments, this gun can be a deadly partner in crime for Warzone players.

The Cooper Carbine has always been in a class of its own. Popular and preferred by most gamers, this weapon works best when paired with a sniper. Its recommended attachments are:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom

22” Cooper Custom Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Hand

4) The Automaton

The Automaton loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Automaton has a huge fanbase. This weapon, similar to the last one, has great base stats. With the right attachments, this AR is capable of shredding enemies in close-range combat. Moreover, the Automaton's manageable recoil can be further lowered, boosting its accuracy. Here are the best attachments for this gun:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA

ZAC 600mm BFA Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Hand

3) Nikita AVT

The Nikita AVT loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Nikita AVT has a superb fire rate that is highly effective at close range. Being an AR, this weapon is also a great option for those who like to take medium-range fights.

The Nikita AVT is one of the few Assault Rifles that is similar to an SMG. However, it also has an uncontrollable recoil. That said, with the correct attachments, this weapon can be stable, flexible, and a viable option in different scenarios. Here are the attachments to use with this gun:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Empress 613mm BFA

Empress 613mm BFA Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Stock: Empress Notch

Empress Notch Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2: On-Hand

2) The Grau 5.56

The Grau 5.56 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Grau 5.56 AR is one of the first and best Call of Duty: Warzone weapons. It was introduced in the early days. But this gun has still managed to retain its position as one of the most-preferred ARs in the game, even after all the meta changes. It is also possible to decimate enemies with this weapon at close range. The recommended attachments for the Grau 5.56 AR are:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS 20.8” Nexus

FSS 20.8” Nexus Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Mags

1) The STG44

The STG44 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The STG44 has always been a consistent performer in Warzone and was considered one of the best ARs for a long time. It has a lot of great qualities, such as a good time-to-kill, low recoil, and decent bullet velocity.

The STG44 was subjected to huge nerfs in Warzone Season 4 and was pushed out of its spot as a top weapon. However, with the newest Season 5 updates, the STG44 is making its return to the meta. The best attachments for this AR are:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1: Vital

Vital Perk 2: On-Hand

Call of Duty: Warzone is a widely played Battle Royale title that has seen its meta changing with every update. Since Caldera is a wide-open map featuring multiple opportunities to take long-range fights, having the correct weapons in the loadout is essential. In this regard, the Warzone ARs mentioned above are sure to get players more wins.

