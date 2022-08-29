Warzone Season 5: Top five weapons for close quarter combat in Caldera

Warzone Season 5 is now live, and as players gear up to drop in the Warzone, having the correct weapon equipped in your loadout is essential. It can determine not only the fate of their gunfights but also the match.
Caldera is a vast map with large wide open spaces. Despite so many open areas, most of the combat occurs in closed and tight spaces spread throughout the arena.
As the toxic gas spreads and closes the playable area, having the perfect weapon that shines in close-range fights will be the deciding factor in the outcome of that fight.
Users have witnessed some of the best weapons from Warzone Season 4 Reloaded get nerfed with this latest update. The guns once the meta are no longer what they used to be. However, this has allowed other weapons to shine.
Five most potent weapons to use for close-range fights in Warzone's Caldera
5) RA 225 SMG
The new SMG added to the game with the Season 5 update, the RA 225, is an astounding SMG dominating the close-quarter combats. It is a must-have for Rebirth Island, but that doesn't make it any less viable in Caldera.
With the fast fire rate and easy handling, the weapon is one of the best choices for gamers in Caldera. This new SMG quickly grabbed their attention thanks to its low time-to-kill.
Suggested loadout
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Urban THM 12.5"
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Urban Tac
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 9mm 55 Rnd Drums
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip or Steady
- Perk 2: Quick
4) Einhorn Revolving
If players like getting up close and personal with their enemies, shotguns should be the weapon of choice. When used correctly, it can deal devastating damage to opponents or even take them down instantly.
Users cannot go wrong with the Einhorn Revolving here. After the Combat Shotgun got nerfed with the latest Warzone Season 5 update, the Einhorn Revolving is now an excellent weapon of choice for those fights in Caldera's tight and closed spaces.
Suggested loadout
- Muzzle: M97 Full Choke
- Barrel: Klauser 560mm Rapid
- Optic: Large Iron Sights
- Stock: Removed
- Underbarrel: M1915 Steady
- Magazine: 16 Gauge 12 Round Tube Cylinder
- Ammunition: Packed Powder
- Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
- Perk 1: Gung-ho
- Perk 2: Quick
3) MP-40
The MP-40 is the classic Call of Duty SMG, appearing in almost all franchise titles. Despite not having a fast rate of fire compared to other weapons in the class, its strength lies in its fast bullet velocity.
Easy handling and lower recoil make this SMG one of the best firearms in Caldera.
Suggested loadout
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: VDD 189mm Short
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Rnd Mags
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Steady
- Perk 2: Quick
2) Marco 5
The Marco 5 was introduced to the series with Call of Duty: Vanguard and made its way to Warzone with the Season 4 update. Thanks to the weapons' high mobility and impressive hip fire capability, it can easily take down opponents in closed ranged combat within seconds.
This gun can be an absolute monster in Caldera with the correct attachments.
Suggested loadout
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito FR
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Rnd Drums
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Frenzy
- Perk 2: Quick
1) PPSh-41 (Vanguard)
Gamers cannot go wrong with PPSh-41 from Vanguard, now considered the best SMG in Warzone. The latest update buffed it, and the gun is now the ideal SMG of choice for players dropping into Caldera.
Having remained the underdog, the PPSh-41 is now considered the 'meta SMG.'
Suggested loadout
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: ZAC 300mm
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Kovalevskaya Skeletal
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 8mm Nambu 71 Rnd Drums
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear grip: Fabric Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Quick
Not all fights in Caldera are going to be in close ranges. However, when users are in those close-quarter combat scenarios, having the correct weapon in their hands will ensure they have the upper hand.
Caldera can be overwhelming, but gamers cannot go wrong with these weapons when taking down enemies at close ranges.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.