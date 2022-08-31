The best AR in COD: Warzone Season 5

COD: Warzone is coming to an end as the final season known as Last Stand has begun. As the game reaches its grand finale and begins to make way for its sequel, players will want to make their remaining time with the game count by winning some matches.

The Assault Rifle is, in many ways, an all-around option in Call of Duty. It's the default weapon handed to characters in almost every single-player mission and the first listed category in weapon selection. In medium or long-range encounters, the AR is an essential tool that can often make a difference in any match.

The best Assault Rifle in COD: Warzone's Last Stand

The Patch Notes are available at: #Warzone Season Five launches at 9AM PST!New Community Event - Heroes vs. Villains, a new Mode, new Weapons, Gameplay additions, new Operators, lots of adjustments, and more!

COD: Warzone players often pick their favorite weapons based on hard numbers. A clear favorite might not emerge from every category, but the buffs and nerfs can pick a winner through gradual improvements.

The Grau 5.56 is the strongest long and medium-range AR in the game as it goes into its final season. A series of immense buffs throughout Season 4 Reloaded pushed the fan favorite into even stronger territory.

This fictional weapon based on the Sig Sauer 5.56 received many buffs last season and has only grown in power entering this one. The Grau received the following as part of the Last Stand:

Max Damage Increased to 29, up from 28

Max Damage Range increased to 1240, up from 1200

Neck Damage multiplier increased to 1.15, up from 1.01

With those slight upgrades, the Grau went from a fantastic S-tier Assault Rifle to the top of the tier. With increased range and damage, the weapon racks up kills even easier. The damage multiplier turns accurate players into absolute murder machines.

Thanks to these buffs and the weapon's already outstanding accuracy, sight, and TTK, the Grau 5.56 is the best possible choice. Players can pick up this weapon and destroy enemies before they even see the competition.

Unlocking the Grau 5.56 in COD: Warzone

COD: Warzone doesn't always hand out its strongest tools just for rising through the ranks. New players who want to add the Grau 5.56 to their inventory will need to put in some work.

To unlock the Grau 5.56, they must complete a huge challenge with a different AR. Players must get five kills within one minute with an assault rifle 25 times.

This requires successfully scoring an average of more than one kill every 12 seconds 25 times. This could take a long time to accomplish, but if players pull it off multiple times per match, it'll get done quicker.

This gun came out during Modern Warfare's connection to the battle royale game, so the challenge can also be accomplished there. Just load two assault rifles and use modes like Resurgence and Plunder to score quick kills.

As COD: Warzone comes to an end, players will be taking this powerful long-range tool to win their last few matches. Just put in the hard time to earn the Grau 5.56 and see what it can do.

