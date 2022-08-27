Warzone Season 5 Last Stand: Top 5 best loadouts for Rebirth Island

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 was released on August 24, 2022 and changed the weapon meta significantly after the arrival of the new season. The fifth and final season of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard, called Last Stand, brought the resurgence of the Fennec and Grau 5.56 as well as the introduction of new weapons like an energy prototype rifle, the EX1.

Following the release of Season 5, Rebirth Island, the smallest map in Call of Duty Warzone, is now experiencing an all-new meta dominated by weapons with a high rate of fire and damage per magazine, all thanks to new weapon balances and additions.

Top five best loadouts for Rebirth Island in call of Duty Warzone Season 5

Maps such as Rebirth Island, which are more condensed with buildings to provide sufficient cover during combat, focus more on mobility and maneuverability. Rebirth Island benefits massively from weapons with a lower TTK and faster bullet velocity, able to eliminate opponents in seconds.

With recent nerfs to the Marco 5 and H4 Blixen, the Rebirth Island meta has become more diverse and is no longer dominated by Vanguard weapons. With that being said, here are the top 5 best loadouts in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5:

1) Grau 5.56 (Modern Warfare)

Some available blueprints of the Grau 5.56 in-game (Image via Activision)

The first on our list is none other than the Grau 5.56 from Call of Duty Modern Warfare. When initially released back in Season 2 (2020), the Grau 5.56 absolutely dominated Warzone during its days back in Verdansk.

In Season 5, the Grau 5.56 has been buffed closer to its former glory by increasing its neck damage multiplier, max damage range, and much more. Shown below is the best Grau 5.56 loadout on Rebirth Island:

Grau 5.56 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Tempus 26.4” Archangel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Magazine

2) EX1 (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints of the EX1 in-game (Image via Activision)

The EX1 is the latest assault rifle to be added to Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard with Season 5. Calling this weapon an assault rifle would be an understatement as the EX1 uses a battery-powered magazine system instead of traditional ammunition.

This prototype energy rifle can even be modified to a sniper class with its extensive customization settings.The following is the best EX1 loadout on Rebirth Island:

EX1 Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: TLL Disk Trim

TLL Disk Trim Barrel: PWN Beam Condenser

PWN Beam Condenser Optics: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: AC Steady MAS

AC Steady MAS Underbarrel: ION Hand Stop

ION Hand Stop Magazine: DIM X-Circuit Battery

DIM X-Circuit Battery Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Steady

Steady Perk 2: On-Hand

3) PPSh-41 (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints of the PPSh-41 in-game (Image via Activision)

The PPSh-41 was the go-to SMG in Warzone Pacific before the release of the H4 Blixen and Marco 5, but soon enough, the PPSh-41 was nerfed heavily and almost sidelined from the meta.

Season 5 ultimately brought this gun back by nerfing the H4 Blixen and Marco 5 further while throwing in some new buffs for the PPSh-41. The best PPSh-41 loadout on Rebirth Island is as follows:

PPSH-41 recommended attachments:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

4) Marco 5 (Vanguard)

Some available blueprints of the Marco 5 in-game (Image via Activision)

Even after the nerfs following Season 5, the Marco 5 still maintains its position in the top three close-range meta list. The weapon boasts great bullet velocity and damage per magazine, allowing for a lower TTK to finish off enemies swiftly. The following is the best Marco 5 loadout on Rebirth Island:

PPSH-41 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 240mm VL

Botti 240mm VL Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: Quick

5) MP5 (Black Ops Cold War)

Some available blueprints of the Cold War MP5 in-game (Image via Activision)

The Cold War MP5 still manages to make its mark on Rebirth Island amongst a large variety of potent Modern Warfare and Vanguard weapons. With a hefty 50-round magazine, the MP5 features great damage per magazine with every shot inflicting substantial damage. Listed below is the best Cold War MP5 loadout on Rebirth Island:

MP5 recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: Stanag 50 Rnd Drum

Stanag 50 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is currently live and can be played on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

