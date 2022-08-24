Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand Battle Pass - New Legendary skins, free unlockable weapons, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 starts on August 24, 2022. The fifth and final season, called Last Stand, will arrive with a new Battle Pass featuring unlockable weapons, legendary weapon blueprints, and legendary skins for the Call of Duty universe’s most notorious villains.
The new Battle Pass consists of 100 tiers, featuring in-game cosmetics and double XP tokens. Players can unlock them by purchasing the premium Battle Pass for 1000 COD points, which is roughly equal to $10.
The Battle Pass also has free rewards that players will unlock as they progress through the season.
Highlights of the Call of Duty Season 5 Last Stand Battle Pass
Players can go through 100 tiers of premium content by purchasing the Last Stand Battle Pass. They can unlock almost a dozen free items, including two new weapons, the RA 225 SMG, and Warzone’s first energy prototype weapon, the EX1.
The Last Stand Battle Pass also features legendary skins for Operators like Raul Menendez and Halima Zambardi, as well as new legendary blueprints.
Listed below are the rewards players can look forward to in the Call of Duty Season 5 Last Stand Battle Pass.
Tier 0
New Operator: Players purchasing the premium Last Stand Battle Pass will instantly get Raul Menendez. Players will be unlocking the Operator with the Legendary “Ivory Mystique” Raul Menendez Operator Skin.
Rare “Dark Unit” Operator Skin: Players will not only get one but two Operator skins in Tier 0. Along with the Legendary “Ivory Mystique” Raul Menendez Operator Skin, players will also get the “Dark Unit” Operator Skin.
Legendary “Dark Umber” LMG Blueprint: Players will get the “Dark Umber” legendary LMG blueprint in Tier 0.
The tier also features a 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token and a season-long 10% XP boost to rank up through the season.
Tier 5: Epic “Supercritical” Blueprint
Tier 5 of the Battle Pass unlocks the Epic “Supercritical” Blueprint for the new assault rifle coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard.
The blueprint features a sniper loadout for this high-tech energy rifle, which, Call of Duty claims, can ‘one-shot’ opponents when within range.
Tier 15: New Assault Rifle “EX1”
A prototype energy weapon called the EX1 is also coming in the new Battle Pass. This rifle trades away classic lead bullets for a new battery system that shoots energy projectiles and requires a cooling-off period.
Players will be able to customize this weapon to match their style. From being able to change fire modes to altering the cooling-off period and battery capacity, the EX1 will bring some interesting changes to the weapon meta.
Tier 27: Legendary “Tigris Imperial” SMG Blueprint
Premium players will get a taste of royalty with the “Tigris Imperial” legendary SMG blueprint. Designed with gold etchings and dragon decals, this skin is suitable only for the most elite Call of Duty players.
Tier 31: New SMG “RA 225”
Season 5 brings in a new lightweight SMG called the RA 225. With a substantial vertical recoil, the RA 225 will compete with weapons like the Uzi and the Fennec with its high fire rate and low TTK. It will be looking to make its mark in the close-range meta.
Tier 42: Legendary “Pink Cackle” Assault Rifle Blueprint
Players who unlock the “Pink Cackle” legendary blueprint in Tier 42 will be able to eliminate opponents from afar with lengthened ammunition rounds.
Tier 65: Legendary “World Traveler” LMG Blueprint
The “World Traveler” legendary LMG blueprint features an adjustable scope and attachments that is sure to bring your accuracy on-point at all ranges.
Tier 95: Legendary “Inter Spectrum” SMG Blueprint
The new RA 225 SMG will be getting a lot more love as players will get to unlock its legendary blueprint near the end of the Battle Pass. Featuring a red and white color theme, the blueprint focuses on the ADS aspect of this weapon, which can melt opponents in the right hands.
Tier 100:
Upon completing the Battle Pass, players will get the “Odysseus” player title, the Seasonal Emblem, and the “Carved and Butchered” Charm.
At Tier 100, players will also unlock the Ultra “Populist Revolutionary” Ultra Raul Operator Skin. To complete the look, players will also get the Legendary “Circuit Core” Assault Rifle Blueprint, consisting of a futuristic look and a barrel attachment that is other-wordly.
Other notable rewards
Players who purchase the Battle Pass Bundle for 2500 COD Points (roughly $25) will get Halima Zambardi with new scuba-inspired skins. These skins include:
The “Stingray,” “Divemaster,” and “Neptunian” Halima Zambardi Operator Skins
- The “Tatted Track” Roland Operator Skin at Tier 30
- The “Prep Casual” Daniel Operator Skin at Tier 80
- The “Active Lifestyle” Wade Operator Skin at Tier 90
Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand will be available on August 24, 2022, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.