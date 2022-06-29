PlayStation releases free Call of Duty Season 4 Combat Pack bundle for PlayStation Plus members

Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard is now live and is proving to be one of Warzone's most action-packed seasons so far. The fourth season, called Mercenaries of Fortune, introduces players to a brand new map, Fortune’s Keep, packed with treasure, legendary loot, and armored SUVs.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users are in for a treat, as Call of Duty has released a brand new Combat Pack for PlayStation Plus members. The Season 4 Combat Pack is called the “Expeditionary Combat Pack” and is geared to allow players to explore the new season with new maps and features and bring in a Warzone Victory in style.

Call of Duty Season 4 Combat Pack Bundle details

To celebrate the launch of Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone, Activision and PlayStation have teamed up to give PlayStation Plus members a range of customizable items.

The free Expeditionary Combat Pack bundle includes:

Halima Zambardi Legendary Operator Skin

The Halima Zambardi Legendary Operator Skin (Image via PlayStation)

Halima Zambardi is one of the operators that was released in Call of Duty Vanguard and is available to equip on both Call of Duty Vanguard and Call of Duty Warzone. A part of the SOTF 002 “Hellhounds” faction, Halima Zambardi can be unlocked by getting 50 prone kills on multiplayer or 3 Sturmkriegers kills in Zombies game mode. Her preferred weapon of choice is the MP-40.

The Expeditionary Combat Pack brings a brand new legendary skin for Halima Zambardi. The skin includes her wearing a black and gray shemagh scarf, maroon tinted glasses, and an Indiana Jones-themed attire, invoking an explorer vibe.

Wisdom Seeker

The Wisdom Seeker watch (Image via PlayStation)

To complete Halima Zambardi’s explorer look, the free in-game bundle comes with a Wisdom Seeker legendary watch. The Egyptian-themed watch is actually a sundial clock, with an Egyptian symbol in the middle blue center and the term ’papyrus' engraved at the bottom. This watch will show the players their system time.

Expeditionary Force Weapon Blueprints

The Expeditionary Combat Pack also contains two legendary weapon blueprints that players can equip in their loadout.

PlayStation didn’t reveal the two-weapon blueprint in the Combat Pack trailer, adding more mystery to this explorer-themed bundle, and users need to uncover what it looks like by acquiring this bundle with their PlayStation Plus membership.

Legendary “Sight Unseen” Emblem and Epic “Loot Dig” Calling Card

The Legendary “Sight Unseen” Emblem and Epic “Loot Dig” Calling Card (Image via PlayStation)

Characters are not the only customizable thing that comes with this combat pack. This bundle also comes with a legendary “Sight Unseen” emblem to be equipped as a player icon and the epic “Loot Dig” calling card as a player banner.

Epic “Old Bird” Charm and Epic “Golden Plunders” sticker

The Epic “Old Bird” Charm and Epic “Golden Plunders” sticker (Image via PlayStation)

Players can customize their favorite weapon with the epic “Old Bird” charm, a bird skull gun charm that players can attach to their weapon in the customize section of the loadout section. This predatory bird skull charm will surely be a spooky addition to the player’s loadout.

Also, players can add the epic “Golden Plunders” sticker to their weapon, celebrating the Golden Plunder game mode that launched with Season 4, as well as all the other treasures players will uncover throughout the season.

2XP Double XP Token

The 2XP Double XP Token (Image via PlayStation)

Finally, to celebrate the launch of Mercenaries of Fortune, players can rank up their profile, weapons, and operators with the double XP token that is applicable on all game modes.

Call of Duty Season 4 "Mercenaries of Fortune" is live on both Warzone and Vanguard and available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

