All classic Call of Duty maps in Warzone 2.0 POIs

Warzone 2.0 is set to release on November 16, almost a month after Activision’s latest global release for Modern Warfare 2. The publishers have been working on the Battle Royale title for a long time and it is finally ready to be released.

The map for Warzone 2.0 is named after a fictional location, Al Mazrah, which includes multiple topographical changes and aquatic bodies. It has been confirmed to contain multiple classic Modern Warfare 2 maps across the terrain.

This article will discuss all of the featured classic Modern Warfare 2 maps that fans will be able to find in Warzone 2.0

Warzone 2.0 to feature classic Modern Warfare 2 maps

Nostalgia is a very strong suit that Activision uses for its games. The Call of Duty saga has a massive community that enjoys certain maps and scenarios. Introducing parts of these maps in a Battle Royale makes fans curious and bond with the game even before they play it. There are multiple Points of Interests (POIs) in Warzone 2.0’s Al Mazrah that feature old maps from Modern Warfare 2.

List of all POIs

Here is a list of all POIs in Warzone 2.0 map Al Mazrah:

Oasis

Taraq Village

Quarry

Rohan Oil

Al Mazrah City

Caves

Hydroelectric

Marshlands

Port

Sa’id City

Observatory

Al Sharim Pass

Cemetery

Abkdar Village

Sawah Village

Sarrif Bay

Fortress

Airport

Classic Modern Warfare 2 maps

There are multiple POIs throughout the map that will feature fan-favorite maps from Call of Modern Warfare 2 and one from Modern Warfare 3 as well.

Highrise

The Highrise is a map that was featured in Modern Warfare 2. It has since been redesigned with better graphics quality and an environment to fit in with the upcoming Warzone 2.0.

The map has been reproduced on almost the same scale but a little wider. This was done since it is one of the biggest POIs in Al Mazrah City, which is filled with tall buildings. Players can access the skyscraper behind with the help of a grapple rope provided on the roof.

Terminal

The Terminal is one of the most iconic maps from Modern Warfare 2. This location can be found in the Airport POI in Al Mazrah. The area under the airport is huge in Warzone 2.0 and stretches to a large distance. Fans will find that there are a lot of changes done to the section to make it a larger representation of Terminal.

Most of the shops and restaurants remain to be of the same dimensions. Some of the areas have now been opened up that were previously not accessible. The large airplane situated outside has been removed and is a key difference from the classic Terminal map.

Quarry

The Quarry is another one of the most-played maps in Modern Warfare 2. An entire POI is named after this location on the Al Mazrah map. Fans will notice a spectacular difference between the classic and new Quarry with the addition of water in the central part of the area. Apart from the improvement in graphics and vibrance, most of the parts in Quarry feature the same elements as the older map.

Showdown

The Showdown was a fast-paced map with narrow corners and an open courtyard. It was mostly known for playing aggressively and even with long-range weapons.

This map can be found as a part of the Ahkdar Village POI in Al Mazrah. Outside of it, the location features a similar village scene that is familiar to the campaign mission. It is an incredible level of detail that fans are sure to enjoy.

Dome

The Dome is the most-played map from Modern Warfare 3. It can be found as a part of the Observatory POI in Al Mazrah. This location is almost a replica of the classic map that fans have thoroughly enjoyed in the past.

Some changes have been made to the graphics and vibrance to match the theme of Al Mazrah. A key difference that fans will notice is that there are no vehicles in front of the building that previously provided ample cover.

This brings us to the end of all the classic maps from the Call of Duty series that will be reintroduced as part of Warzone 2.0’s map, Al Mazrah.

It is refreshing to see the addition of new content while paying due tribute to some of the best maps to ever exist in older titles. Be sure to stay updated with Sportskeeda as we cover stories around Warzone 2.0 regularly.

